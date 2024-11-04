Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Provide technical leadership in product and project lifecycle from planning, crafting, installing, testing and implementing solutions.

Possess deep-knowledge and experience on ServiceNow Data Model and as a domain expertise who can convert business requirements into technical specifications with alignment to standard process

Build conceptual, logical, and physical data models that define the structure, relationships, and constraints of data within a system.

Design data models that support the integration of data from various sources and systems.

Ensure that data models adhere to data governance policies and standards.

Implementation operational changes on Enterprise Node and production processes to ensure minimal impact to production and compatibility with other system maintenance activities such as patching and upgrades

Build and maintain roadmap, system design, and user documentation

Build test plans and coordinates test activities, including unit testing, system testing, and user acceptance testing

Work with other digital teams with own deep domain expertise to support resolution of issues, incidents, problems and handle operational issues!!

Essential education-

Bachelor or master’s degree or equivalent experience in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

ServiceNow Certified System Administrator is a must

ServiceNow Certified Implementation Specialist – Discovery Fundamentals is a plus

ITIL v3/v4 Certification or equivalent practical experience is a plus

Crucial experience and Job Requirements-

Validated hands-on experience (at least 5 years) on Azure data products.

Demonstrable experience of working across multiple verticals

Proven Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and customers up to senior executive level

Solid grasp of CMDB and CSDM data model is a must.

Solid understanding of big data technologies

Solid understanding of integration standards, database hierarchies, design, and implementation

Proven experience in large data migration

Hands on experience on database design and industry standard data modeling techniques (3NF, Kimball & Data Vault)

Solid understanding and hands on experience around Enterprise data management (data lineage, data quality, data architecture, data governance, data classification, data lifecycle management and metadata management).

Strong SQL and data analysis skills

Experience on cloud data integration tools and services

Conceptualizing and implementing E2E solutions across system and technology stacks

Exposure and good understanding around developing data strategy

Experience on scripting and programming languages such as Python, Powershells.

Attention to detail in design and handling a systems to ensure accuracy and consistency

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment and communicate optimally with technical and non-technical customers.

Experience of working in a complex multi-vendor / multi-cultural environment

Keen eye for gaps, complexity reduction and simplification without compromising requirements.

Good grounding in eye for business and ability to think out of the box

Additional Information-

Key Behaviours:

Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community and our planet

Curious: Seeks to explore and excel

Creative: Imagines the extraordinary

Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other



