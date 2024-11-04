Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job Family Group:IT&S Group
Provide technical leadership in product and project lifecycle from planning, crafting, installing, testing and implementing solutions.
Possess deep-knowledge and experience on ServiceNow Data Model and as a domain expertise who can convert business requirements into technical specifications with alignment to standard process
Build conceptual, logical, and physical data models that define the structure, relationships, and constraints of data within a system.
Design data models that support the integration of data from various sources and systems.
Ensure that data models adhere to data governance policies and standards.
Implementation operational changes on Enterprise Node and production processes to ensure minimal impact to production and compatibility with other system maintenance activities such as patching and upgrades
Build and maintain roadmap, system design, and user documentation
Build test plans and coordinates test activities, including unit testing, system testing, and user acceptance testing
Work with other digital teams with own deep domain expertise to support resolution of issues, incidents, problems and handle operational issues!!
Validated hands-on experience (at least 5 years) on Azure data products.
Demonstrable experience of working across multiple verticals
Proven Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery
Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and customers up to senior executive level
Solid grasp of CMDB and CSDM data model is a must.
Solid understanding of big data technologies
Solid understanding of integration standards, database hierarchies, design, and implementation
Proven experience in large data migration
Hands on experience on database design and industry standard data modeling techniques (3NF, Kimball & Data Vault)
Solid understanding and hands on experience around Enterprise data management (data lineage, data quality, data architecture, data governance, data classification, data lifecycle management and metadata management).
Strong SQL and data analysis skills
Experience on cloud data integration tools and services
Conceptualizing and implementing E2E solutions across system and technology stacks
Exposure and good understanding around developing data strategy
Experience on scripting and programming languages such as Python, Powershells.
Attention to detail in design and handling a systems to ensure accuracy and consistency
Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment and communicate optimally with technical and non-technical customers.
Experience of working in a complex multi-vendor / multi-cultural environment
Keen eye for gaps, complexity reduction and simplification without compromising requirements.
Good grounding in eye for business and ability to think out of the box
Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community and our planet
Curious: Seeks to explore and excel
Creative: Imagines the extraordinary
Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.