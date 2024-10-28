Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp's Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world's need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a:

Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer

In this role You will:

Manage the bp Trading & Shipping (T&S) Technology Finance SAP Design Team. Our SAP service forms the backbone of all of our Global cross-commodity settlement and accounting activities.

Provide bp with capabilities in the definition, and operation of critical IT services. The role uses knowledge of both traditional concepts and site/software reliability principles and operational support techniques.

Be deployed occasionally to work in different areas of our business over time. You will bring the transferable skills which will allow you to support an immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time through exposure to different service areas.

Advocate and foster a culture where safety and security are integral to all our activities.

Manage the SAP Design Team and assist the T&S Technology Finance Lead and Lead Architect in organizing and prioritizing tasks, including design reviews, testing, operations, and enhancements to our digital offerings.

Be a trusted advisor for the Business through identify recurring issues among business groups and develop standardized solutions. Actively spot risks, propose solutions for defects, and assist in resolving critical production problems promptly.

Maintain operational integrity by ensuring consistency to architectural and security standards, as well as compliance with policies set by Strategy, Digital Security, or other relevant regulatory and legal bodies.

Collaborate with geographically-diverse business groups and Technology support teams across different locations to deliver solutions efficiently and effectively, adhering to change management processes for smooth and timely delivery of solutions.

What You will need to be successful:

Absolute fluency in “business English” is mandatory.

Bachelor or master’s degree or equivalent (subject agnostic based on work experience)

8+ years of experience in the IT sector (minimum 5 with SAP and 5 years of leadership), focusing on design, planning, implementation, maintenance, and documentation of solutions.

Deep understanding of SAP BW, Security, Logistics and Finance modules. Fair understanding of corporate financial consolidation tools such as Central Finance

Skilled in applying modern Service Delivery methodologies like Site Reliability Engineering alongside traditional ITIL frameworks, with a comprehensive understanding of Product-Based delivery.

Demonstrated success in managing the entire project lifecycle, from requirement analysis to testing, deployment, and ongoing production support including internal and 3rd party teams.

Proficient in Change Management and Release Management processes.

Familiar with managing large-scale, enterprise-wide IT environments that include a variety of technologies, servers, and logical setups.

A strong history of overseeing projects from start to finish, including stages such as requirement gathering, testing, deployment, and support in production environments.

Experienced in portfolio management, ensuring system compatibility, evaluating cost implications, and assessing operational impacts.

Working in a partially managed service environment and/or overseeing 3rd party service delivery

Project Management experience delivering IT led projects

Broad experience in managing and showcasing leadership to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions

People leadership experience

Expertise in SAP ECC and BW: Knowledge and expertise in SAP ECC (ERP Central Component) and BW (Business Warehouse). Fair understanding of CFIN (Central Finance).

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), Mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving

​

