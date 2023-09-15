Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer - Reservoir Engineering

Job summary

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer you are an expert in reservoir engineering applications and systems, bringing expertise in reservoir engineering workflows and reservoir simulation to bp. You will work with product managers and bp’s Reservoir Engineering discipline within Subsurface to ensure the application estate and underlying platforms are fit for purpose to deliver the Subsurface digital strategy. You will bring extensive knowledge of reservoir engineering workflows and the use of reservoir simulation system to deliver this activity. You will be familiar with both the business application of these technologies and the broad concepts behind Agile technology delivery and DevOps. bp operates a discipline-based organization and Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community.

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.

Subsurface is part of bp’s Production & Operations business with hubs in London and Houston. It is the cash engine to drive the energy transition and also central in the build out of low carbon energy such as carbon capture. The Subsurface function is critical in bp’s decision making in order to maximise efficiency in its oil and gas business.

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product Managers to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Support solution architects to create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering (chemical or petroleum), information systems, economics or a numerate degree

At least 10 years industry experience including 5 years of hands-on experience using classical reservoir engineering and reservoir simulation applications.

Modelling platform configuration in HPC and Azure CycleCloud.

Understanding of solution deployment options and cloud DevOps

Experience of working with and influencing vendors in their delivery roadmap.

Experience in managing budgets and software renewal cycles.

Working with business analysts and stakeholders to elaborate requirements, design and implement efficient application solutions.

Working with a hybrid team of delivery resources (internal & external) across geographies utilising scrum methodology where relevant

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and stakeholders up to senior executive level

Experience working across all areas of the reservoir engineering discipline.

Experience of proof-of-concept discovery activity to determine the direction of reservoir engineering digital capabilities.

Working with solution architecture to ensure an end-to-end application landscape which meets business requirements

Reviewing and elaborating interface specifications for other systems connecting to Reservoir Engineering systems.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.