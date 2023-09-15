Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer - Reservoir Engineering

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer you are an expert in reservoir engineering applications and systems, bringing expertise in reservoir engineering workflows and reservoir simulation to bp. You will work with product managers and bp’s Reservoir Engineering discipline within Subsurface to ensure the application estate and underlying platforms are fit for purpose to deliver the Subsurface digital strategy. You will bring extensive knowledge of reservoir engineering workflows and the use of reservoir simulation system to deliver this activity. You will be familiar with both the business application of these technologies and the broad concepts behind Agile technology delivery and DevOps. bp operates a discipline-based organization and Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.
You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community.
You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.
Subsurface is part of bp’s Production & Operations business with hubs in London and Houston. It is the cash engine to drive the energy transition and also central in the build out of low carbon energy such as carbon capture. The Subsurface function is critical in bp’s decision making in order to maximise efficiency in its oil and gas business.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
