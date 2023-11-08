Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer (Salesforce)

Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Principal Enterprise Technology Engineer you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar in leading teams using lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi disciplinary squads.bp operates a skills based organization and Principal Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.This role is part of the Salesforce Centre for Enablement team that provides platform governance and enablement to product teams across all bp as well as encouraging awareness and adoption of Salesforce across the organization. This role is instrumental in reinventing the digital experience by redefining end user access to technology using high productivity development tools. Enterprise Technology Engineers in this space are responsible for providing support and solutions to professional and citizen developers in bp. In this role you will have the opportunity to apply your technical skills in application development, platform engineering and automation. To promote best-practice and support the broader organization by implementing the guide rails to operate safely. This role will help build maturity and forge greater adoption of Agile delivery across bp



The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Be part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through specialist skills

Support recommendation of the correct strategic platforms to solve a problem based on business requirements using your expertise

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Act as a thought leader in the areas of your technology specialism helping to craft forward roadmaps, upcoming features and opportunities to unlock future.

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Mentor others and become a conduit to connect the organization.

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, software engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

Salesforce Certifications: The candidate should possess one or more Salesforce certifications such as Certified Salesforce Developer, Certified Salesforce Administrator, Certified Salesforce Architect, or any other Salesforce-related certifications.

Technical Skills: Programming languages such as Java, Apex, Visualforce, and SOQL, as well as experience with Salesforce's platform and architecture.

Soft Skills: Excellent communication, problem-solving, and social skills, as well as the ability to work effectively in a team and handle multiple tasks.

Over 7 years in role experience developing in a large-scale Salesforce environment

Experience with customizing and extending pre-built Salesforce solutions.

Proficient experience in crafting custom objects, external objects, standard objects, custom fields, page layouts, workflow, approval processes, validation rules, reports, dashboards, and email generation according to application requirements

Advance experience in LWC, Apex, Aura, API integration, DX and custom component configuration

Strong application design skills combined with strong data, integration, and security architecture skills.

Experience in core web technologies including HTML5 and JavaScript

Experience with custom application development on Force.com, including Apex, Lightning, REST, APIs, etc.

Develop and/or harvest reusable assets and patterns to accelerate the speed of delivery and improve the quality of implementations.

Able to decompose technical considerations that everyone can understand is key. and partner management and ability to lead organizations through influence.

Showed talent in applying Salesforce CLI for effective management and deployment of Salesforce applications.

Have hands-on experience with source-driven development methodologies to ensure efficient version control, teamwork, and deployment of software solutions."

Consistent record of optimally applying command-line interfaces (CLI) for data management tasks, showcasing their ability to manipulate and maintain datasets efficiently.

Demonstrable Knowledge of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across sophisticated business environments and partners up to senior executive leve

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.







There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



