Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer - Salesforce

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi disciplinary squads.bp operates a discipline based organization and Senior Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You coach others in the Discipline to drive improved performance across our business.You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.You will be part of a growing hub in Pune India and a growing team of Salesforce skilled professionals at the hub. You will be assigned to squads developing business solutions built on Salesforce across different bp business entities. Enterprise Technology Engineers in the Salesforce space are responsible for developing high quality products with a customer focus, contributing to best practices, advocating reusability, in a secure, reliable and scalable way. This role will help build maturity and forge greater adoption of Agile delivery across bp



The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Mentor others and become a conduit to connect the broader organization.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Bachelor's Degree: A Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field is highly desirable.

Salesforce Certifications: Salesforce Technical / Application / System Architect certification.

Any two consultant level certification

Technical Skills: A strong understanding of programming languages such as Java, Apex, Visualforce, and SOQL, as well as experience with Salesforce's platform and architecture.

Soft Skills: Excellent communication, problem-solving, and interpersonal skills, as well as the ability to work effectively in a team and manage multiple tasks.

Innovation, continuous learning and improvement mindset (for themselves and others)

Overall, a combination of formal education, practical experience, and Salesforce-specific certifications would be the ideal mix for a successful Salesforce Engineer.

At least 12 years of professional experience, with a minimum of 4 years of expertise into technical solution design.

Experience working with large, complex, multidomain environment.

Functional/Domain expertise in minimum two salesforce clouds.

Effective technical documentation, presentation skills. Participation in Architecture review forums/board.

Hands on with salesforce customization tools and techniques.

Experience with extending pre-built Salesforce solutions.

Advance experience in API integration, patterns and best practices.

Experience on Deployment lifecycle, DX and related best practices.

Strong application design skills combined with strong data, integration, and security architecture skills.

Develop and/or harvest reusable assets and patterns to accelerate the speed of delivery and improve the quality of implementations.

Able to decompose technical considerations that everyone can understand is key. and stakeholder management and ability to lead organizations through influence.

Experience on Technical debt reduction and Salesforce org consolidation.

Data migration of large data volume.

Experience with middleware and extract, transformation, and load (ETL) tools

Good understanding of Agile/Scrum development practices.

Highly responsible, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an upbeat, fast paced, high growth environment. Exhibits ownership of projects and tasks assigned.

Good interpersonal skills required to adapt to a constantly evolving technical environment.

Solid team player with a customer service orientation with the ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures.

Have excellent communication skills – written, verbal and interpersonal.

Experience in team mentorship and technical capability building.

Ethical, transparent, fair and of high integrity.

Agile Core Practices - Understand and apply agile values and principles and core agility practices to the work of the team; including agile mindset and focus on customer, product and team to generate value.

Technical Specialism - The development and exploitation of expertise in any specific area of information or communications technology, technique, method, product or application area.

Configuration management and release - The lifecycle planning, control and management of the assets of an organization (such as documentation, software and service assets, including information relating to those assets and their relationships. This involves identification, classification and specification of all configuration items (CIs) and the interfaces to other processes and data.

Documentation and knowledge sharing - The systematic management of vital knowledge to create value for the organization by capturing, sharing, developing and exploiting the collective knowledge of the organization to improve performance, support decision making and mitigate risks. The development of a supportive and collaborative knowledge sharing culture to drive the successful adoption of technology solutions for knowledge management. Providing access to informal, tacit knowledge as well as formal, documented, explicit knowledge by facilitating internal and external collaboration and communications.

Information security - The selection, design, justification, implementation and operation of controls and management strategies to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, accountability and relevant compliance of information systems with legislation, regulation and relevant standards.

Metrics definition and Instrumentation - The development and operation of a measurement capability to support agreed organizational information needs. The planning, implementation, and control of activities to measure attributes of processes, products, and services in order to assess performance, progress, and provide indications and insights to actual or potential problems, issues, and risks.

Service operations and resiliency - The ability to build and operate services and applications at scale with automation to maintain high levels of availability. To do this, a combination of activities are required from the initial design and sizing of the infrastructure, network, and constituent components to determine throughput (# of transactions/requests, users) through to service health metrics, monitoring, alarming, and remediation. Each of these areas will combine human effort (e.g., a human is paged) as well as automated steps and tools to reduce operational burden and overhead.

Source control and code management - The practice of tracking and managing changes to code to help to resolve conflicts when merging contributions from multiple sources. This includes the use of best practices such as using pull requests and trunk based development, running automated testing and static analysis pre-commit, and preventing build breaks through automation/rollbacks.

Testing and Quality Assurance - Measure and maintain a high level of code quality from development through deployment to production. This includes automated and manual testing, including but not limited to: unit testing, static analysis, functional testing, UI testing, load testing, chaos testing. Testing should be done throughout the development lifecycle (agile) rather than being reserved to a specific milestone (waterfall).

Coaching - Uses a blend of formal and informal coaching to build the capability of the team to ensure that performance delivery is sustainable in the longer term and the team are motivated to continue to develop their capabilities.

Collaboration - The ability to collaborate with teams internally and externally to drive activities that support the wider bp strategy. Collaborative leaders enable and empower others to cooperate willingly to achieve positive results. They navigate a varied network of people, inside and outside of bp, to gain insight and ideas. They co-create through collective curiosity, communities and new collaboration tools to discover possibilities so that digital transformation and high performance can thrive at pace. They focus on being customer and user-centric.

Facilitation - Facilitates learning, group activities and group discussions. Uses a range of techniques to guide group sessions to appropriate and useful outcomes, in a constructive and timely manner

Mentoring - Provides a reciprocal and collaborative at-will relationship for the purpose of the mentee’s growth, learning, and career development. Often there is an emphasis on organizational goals, culture, career goals, advice on professional development, and work-life balance.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



