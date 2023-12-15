Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer (Stratus Platform Engineering)

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer with a focus on cloud engineering for the subsurface applications platform.bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer, you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscapebp operates a discipline-based organization and Staff Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Subsurface community. You coach others in the Discipline to drive improved performance across our business.Subsurface is part of bp’s Production & Operations business with hubs in London, Pune, and Houston. It is the cash engine to drive the energy transition and central in the build out of low carbon energy such as carbon capture. The Subsurface function is critical in bp’s decision making in order to maximise efficiency in its oil and gas business.You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.



Job Description:

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills.

Continually improve the productivity of the subsurface platform with a service design focus championing the adoption of modern and efficient ways of working and tooling to make bp’s subsurface platform delivery best in class reliability: Develop and maintain automated infrastructure scripts and tooling that enable efficient and agile development processes. This includes automating deployments, building, and testing code, and ensuring that infrastructure is secure, reliable, and scalable. Establish and maintain continuous integration and delivery pipelines. Collaborate closely with development teams to ensure that the DevOps tools and processes are aligned with the needs of the business. This includes solving issues and providing guidance on best prastandard methodologiesng DevOps tools and processes.

Support recommendation of the correct strategic platforms to solve a problem based on business requirements using your expertise.

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform.

Act as a leader with vision in the areas of your technology specialism helping to shape forward roadmaps, upcoming features, and opportunities to unlock future.

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by bp Strategy.

Mentor team members and become a conduit to connect the broader organization.

Bachelor or master degree in computer science, engineering, earth science or an appropriate degree

Or relevant equivalent work experience.

Management of enterprise cloud infrastructure

Proficient in modern software architectures, e.g., SOA, Micro-service, or cloud native architecture.

Strong leadership with good interpersonal skills, communication, and vendor management skills. Able to work independently and adapt to a dynamic work environment.

Demonstratable expert knowledge of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure including, Image Development and Management Resource Pooling Development Cost management



Agile Core Practices - Apply agile values and principles to generate value, with a focus on customers, products, and teams.

- Apply agile values and principles to generate value, with a focus on customers, products, and teams. Technical Specialism - Develop expertise in a specific area of information or communications technology.

- Develop expertise in a specific area of information or communications technology. Configuration management and release - Plan, control, and manage an organization's assets, including documentation, software, and service assets.

- Plan, control, and manage an organization's assets, including documentation, software, and service assets. Documentation and knowledge sharing - Systematically manage organisational knowledge to create value by capturing, sharing, and exploiting collective knowledge to improve performance and support decision making.

- Systematically manage organisational knowledge to create value by capturing, sharing, and exploiting collective knowledge to improve performance and support decision making. Information security - Select, design, implement, and operate controls and management strategies to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, accountability, and compliance of information systems.

- Select, design, implement, and operate controls and management strategies to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, accountability, and compliance of information systems. Metrics definition and Instrumentation - Develop and operate a measurement capability to assess performance, progress, and provide insights into actual or potential problems, issues, and risks.

- Develop and operate a measurement capability to assess performance, progress, and provide insights into actual or potential problems, issues, and risks. Service operations and resiliency - Build and operate services and applications at scale with automation to maintain high availability, using a combination of human effort and automated tools.

- Build and operate services and applications at scale with automation to maintain high availability, using a combination of human effort and automated tools. Source control and code management - Track and manage changes to code using best practices, such as pull requests and automated testing, to prevent build breaks.

- Track and manage changes to code using best practices, such as pull requests and automated testing, to prevent build breaks. Testing and Quality Assurance - Maintain high code quality throughout development and deployment, using automated and manual testing, including unit testing, functional testing, UI testing, and load testing.

- Maintain high code quality throughout development and deployment, using automated and manual testing, including unit testing, functional testing, UI testing, and load testing. Coaching - Build team capability through formal and informal coaching to ensure sustainable performance delivery and continuous development.

- Build team capability through formal and informal coaching to ensure sustainable performance delivery and continuous development. Collaboration - Collaborate internally and externally to support the wider bp strategy, enabling and empowering others to cooperate willingly to achieve positive results.

- Collaborate internally and externally to support the wider bp strategy, enabling and empowering others to cooperate willingly to achieve positive results. Facilitation - Guide group sessions to constructive outcomes using a range of techniques.

- Guide group sessions to constructive outcomes using a range of techniques. Mentoring - Provide a reciprocal and collaborative at-will relationship for the mentee's growth, learning, and career development, with an emphasis on organizational goals, culture, and professional development.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.