Staff Machine Learning Engineer

We are looking for a Staff Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) Engineer to lead our efforts in delivering robust, scalable, and secure deployment of machine learning models at bp. This role is pivotal in defining MLOps strategies, mentoring teams, and driving alignment across data science, software engineering, and operational teams to accelerate bp’s digital transformation. The Staff MLOps Engineer will ensure that machine learning models integrate seamlessly into business-critical systems, enabling impactful decision-making and innovation in the energy sector.

The MLOps Engineer will be responsible for deploying, scaling, and maintaining machine learning models in production environments, building automated CI/CD pipelines, and optimizing infrastructure for performance and reliability. By leveraging modern MLOps practices and collaborating closely with data scientists, software engineers, and DevOps teams, this role will contribute to enhancing automation, improving system resilience, and ensuring high standards of security and compliance across bp’s AI applications.

This position plays a crucial part in bp’s strategic goal to harness AI and machine learning for operational efficiency, informed decision-making, and innovation. The ML Ops Engineer’s contributions are vital to ensuring that bp remains competitive and agile in the evolving energy landscape, while upholding the highest standards of security, performance, and reliability in our AI systems.

Define and oversee the architectural design of automated CI/CD pipelines, ensuring they align with bp's long-term AI goals and industry standard processes.

Act as a technical leader and advisor, aligning multi-functional teams to strategic goals, ensuring seamless integration of machine learning systems at scale.

Monitor and optimize machine learning infrastructure and model performance to detect issues proactively and ensure continuous operational efficiency and system health in production environments.

Implement security standard processes and compliance protocols for machine learning systems to safeguard bp’s data, ensure model integrity, and align with data protection regulations.

Lead and mentor senior engineers, fostering a culture of operational excellence and continuous learning.



Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving

