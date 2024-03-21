Staff Platform Engineer (Infra)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Want to be part of something Electrifying? BP Pulse is the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.

We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there.

YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help electrify the world!

As part of BP Pulse Digital Engineering team, you will play a key role in driving our ambition to scale an outstanding engineering team, environment and culture.

You would work closely with and be supported by HO Digital Engineering and other Engineering Leads to lead, motivate and develop the capabilities of 20 existing agile engineering teams in addition to building new ones to support our aggressive goals and expansion into other regions.

The scale we operate at presents some unique challenges and requires us to push for exceptionally high-quality work by motivating and empowering engineers to make an impact. You’ll foster an environment where this is valued and recognised.

You would work closely with your peers who are technical leaders in Digital, Hardware, Architecture, Delivery, QA and Security to ensure the delivery of secure and scalable infrastructure using good practice, through transparent leadership, mentorship and guidance for your teams.

Key Responsibilities & Tasks

•Line manage, coach, support, guide and motivate senior engineers to ensure they have the right skills to build and maintain high quality and reliable infrastructure.

•Helping to shape and evolve our engineering culture by contributing to our Engineering Standards, ensuring that they are understood and adopted.

•Promote technology, innovation, values, and ways of working within the team.

•Participate in recruitment and new starter on-boarding activities ​

•Provide engineers with the support, training, and opportunities to facilitate their growth through continuous learning and improvement initiatives.

•Measure and monitor actionable performance metrics.

•Work closely with Product to plan and coordinate resource allocation.

•Provide feedback on and continuously improve our scaled agile processes.

Key Relationships

•Line manage, coach, support, guide and motivate senior engineers to ensure they have the right skills to build and maintain high quality and reliable infrastructure.

•Developing and supporting engineers in their personal growth and career progression.

•leading multiple highly collaborative infrastructure development teams in a scaled agile environment.

Knowledge & Experience

•Strong experience in leading multiple highly collaborative infrastructure development teams in a scaled agile environment.

•Proven and successful experience in adopting and operating scaled agile practices and frameworks.

•Excellent understanding of system design, software architecture, cloud, and software engineering methodologies.

•Extensive background in hands-on senior infrastructure engineering in a variety of environments and technologies; AWS and Kubernetes experience is a must. Istio experience highly desirable.

•Ability to understand, provide input on and challenge engineering decisions.

•Great knowledge and advocate for Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery.

•Excellent people management, interpersonal, analytical, and problem-solving skills.

•Natural ability to manage, coach, support, guide and motivate senior engineers.

•Experience developing and supporting engineers in their personal growth and career progression.

•A high degree of empathy, and a drive to create an inclusive team environment.

•Excellent collaborative skills including written and verbal communication.

Other

Bp operates a 60% office 40% home flexible working policy - a hybrid model offering the best of both worlds! ​



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.