Staff Platform Engineer (Infra Tech Lead)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Overall Job Purpose

Want to be part of something electrifying? BP Pulse is the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our global adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best people out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled technologists who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help electrify the world!

As a core member of the bp Pulse Platform Engineering team, you will play a key role in driving our ambition to nurture an outstanding platform engineering team, environment, and culture, at global scale.

You will work closely with and be supported by HO Platforms and Engineering Leads to lead, motivate, and develop the capabilities of your team to support our aggressive goals and expansion into new regions.

The scale we operate at presents some unique challenges and requires us to push for exceptionally high-quality work by motivating and empowering engineers to make an impact. You’ll foster an environment where this is valued and recognised.

You will work closely with your peers who are technical leaders in Digital, Hardware, Architecture, Delivery, QA and Security to ensure the delivery of secure and scalable infrastructure using good practice, through transparent leadership, mentorship and guidance for your team.

Key Responsibilities & Tasks

Building your team

Act as the technical lead for the team, modelling servant leadership behaviours

Cultivate a fun, rewarding, innovative and results-driven culture that lives and breathes our bp values

Have a Platform mindset

Ensure a happy team that is engaged and collaborating

Champion continual improvement mindset and fostering a trusting environment

Embody a trusted one-team-one-mission culture where autonomy, mastery and purpose are at the forefront even if the team is a mix of permanent and contract / consulting staff

Coach and grow team members by providing feedback, delegating and setting clear expectations in a distributed team

Delivering effectively

Drive successful delivery for the team by clearing external friction points and facilitating internal decision making

Drive architecture and design decisions outside the team and influencing them inside

Create transparency in plans, progress and roadmaps to the wider organisation

Designing valuable solutions

Craft a technical vision that supports the needs of your customers: teams who build on your infrastructure

Take a flexible approach that enables teams to deliver software continuously, safely and reliably with robust mechanisms to assure that cyber risks are managed

Collaborate on technical designs, taking into account infosec and global bp compliance

Build and maintain strong relationships with stakeholders to manage dependencies effectively

Deliver high-quality infrastructure solutions that are pragmatic, secure and scalable to support business requirements and clarity on business value that they unlock

Appropriately evaluate and deploy technologies that balance bp’s sensible defaults, governance constraints and technology maturity, while fostering innovation

Relentless focus on demonstrating cloud provider services where they add value and avoiding duplication of effort by minimising low-value work

Running sustainably

Build & Run: operate your systems in production by establishing relevant work schedules within the team

Ensure adequate observability tools are in place, readily available and provide mechanisms for escalation

Establish, measure and maintain lightweight SLOs whilst putting relevant runbooks and remediations in place for expedited resolution of issues where appropriate

Key Relationships

You will work closely with and be supported by HO Platforms and Engineering Leads

Building and maintaining strong relationships with partners to manage dependencies effectively

Experience

You have a self-starter mentality and prior experience leading and building a strong platform engineering team that is multi-disciplinary. You’re an exceptional communicator who effectively communicates with technologists and (non-technical) team members.

Well versed in cloud technologies and on-premises infrastructure, you efficiently facilitate technical discussions and drive towards unbiased decision making in a collaborative manner. You bring a positive personality with an empowering leadership style and are passionate about growing and coaching others in your team.

Proven track record of performing in high-intensity environments and meeting challenging deadlines while managing technical debt and keeping team morale in check.

Extensive experience working to support both in-house software development projects and commercial off-the-shelf solutions at scale, taking in requirements and delivering them in a sustainable fashion.

A proven experience in delivering entire infrastructure solutions on the cloud as well as joint projects with partners and 3rd party suppliers.

Knowledge and appreciation of AWS, compute, networking, Kubernetes and familiarity with key technologies such as SAP / Amazon Connect / Salesforce. Experience working in a hybrid on-prem and cloud environment. Experienced advocate of Infrastructure as Code (IaC) solutions, deployment automation and CI/CD pipelines.

Strong working knowledge of IT operations, and knowledge of cyber risks and the Data Protection Act and GDPR in relation to cloud-based infrastructure.

Education, Qualifications & Certifications

Ideally a degree in qualified in Computer Science, or similar relevant field desirable, or equivalent certifications preferred plus experience in an infrastructure engineering role of which 12 months + leading.

Other

Bp operates a 60% office 40% home flexible working policy - a hybrid model offering the best of both worlds!

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.