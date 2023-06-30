Job summary

bp’s Innovation & Engineering (I&E) organization is the central organization for all software and platform development. We build all the technology that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream delivery of energy to our customers. We have a variety of teams depending on your areas of interest, including infrastructure and backend services through to customer-facing web and native applications. We encourage our teams to adapt quickly by using native AWS and Azure services, including serverless, and enable them to pick the best technology for a given problem. This is meant to empower our software and platform engineers while allowing them to learn and develop themselves.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

bp’s Innovation & Engineering (I&E) organization is the central organization for all software and platform development. We build all the technology that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream delivery of energy to our customers. We have a variety of teams depending on your areas of interest, including infrastructure and backend services through to customer-facing web and native applications. We encourage our teams to adapt quickly by using native AWS and Azure services, including serverless, and enable them to pick the best technology for a given problem. This is meant to empower our software and platform engineers while allowing them to learn and develop themselves.



Job Description:

Responsibilities

As a Staff Platform Engineering Manager, you will be responsible for providing technical leadership, mentorship, and management of a team of dedicated engineers. With a passion for automation and a drive to tackle challenging problems in innovative ways, you will be expected to lead by example, motivate, and challenge your team to deliver their best work. Your ability to empower, challenge, and coach your teams, as well as your passion for problem-solving and creating innovative solutions, will be crucial in delivering the next generation of software platforms and services.

Provide hands-on technical leadership to drive the execution of a rich and innovative roadmap; owning teams that design, build, and operate a highly complex and innovative software platforms and services.

Act as a technical expert, mentor, and coach, providing guidance and support to the team

Set project and team goals, prioritize and implement initiatives, and deliver results in a product-led, empowered environment

Be a genuinely inclusive leader, with an enthusiasm for building and leading a diverse team spanning multiple geographies

Rise to the challenge of owning and operating a service that is critical to bp’s digital strategy

Resource allocation, budgeting, and yearly planning

Attract, hire, retain, and motivate a diverse and world-class engineering team

Communicate effectively with team members, collaborators, and customers

Drive the quality software and platform engineering at the team level

Work with other team leaders to drive cohesive solutions

Promote robust and maintainable code, clear documentation, and high-quality work

Develop and implement controls and procedures to ensure compliance with relevant regulations and standards, including security, software licensing, and Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX)

Coordinate with internal and external audit teams to prepare for and participate in security, software licensing, and regulatory audits, ensuring that all necessary documentation and evidence is available and accurate

Collaborate with multi-functional teams to implement new controls and procedures to address identified compliance gaps or risks

Basic Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Computer Information Systems, or equivalent work experience

Expert in enabling the team to solve complex problems by helping to break them down into small iterative steps of incremental value

Proficient in leading, coaching, and mentoring driven individuals

Expert ability to provide technical leadership, and governance with a focus on balancing agility, flexibility, supportability, scale, and consistency.

Demonstrated ability to mentor and manage software and platform engineers to maintain architectural vision and software quality

6+ years of experience building, leading, managing and mentoring high-performance engineering teams

Experience creating and managing budgets up to $5M+

Ability to align budgets with product goals and priorities

Experience forecasting future budget needs and making data-driven decisions

Proven track record of managing and evolving a product portfolio and/or driving product vision and strategy

Track record demonstrating the ability to build a diverse and strong team – attracting, hiring, retaining, and motivating the best talent

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively communicate ideas, expectations, and feedback to team members, collaborators, and customers. Foster collaboration and teamwork

Proficient ability to influence teams and individuals in order to drive initiatives forward without a strict top-down mandate

Ability to collaborate closely across silos to function as one team, delivering cohesive solutions

Expert in problem solving and critical thinking - Lead by example to motivate and challenge the team to deliver their best

Possess a passion for analyzing complex problems, identifying root causes, and developing creative and effective solutions

Proficient in the ability to adapt to new technologies and processes, and able to work independently and as part of a team

Software Engineering Skills

Competent in designing and building complex software systems end-to-end which have been optimally delivered and operated in production. You should understand security, compliances scalability, and reliability standard methodologies as well as how to properly monitor, log, and alarm production systems

5+ years of Experience working designing, building, and operating cloud systems, with an understanding how to architect and build them

Ability to take raw product requirements and create software and platform architectures and designs to bring them to life

Proficient in software engineering practices & methodologies for full software development process, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, continuous deployments, testing, and operations

Competent in at least one programming language (C#, Python, or TypeScript) developing cross-platform solutions. You should be competent in the use of data structures, algorithms, runtime complexity, API design, as well as unit and functional test methodologies

Competent in systems design

Infrastructure and Operations

Proficient in building and scaling infrastructure services using Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure

Proficient in the understanding of using core cloud application infrastructure services, including identity platforms, networking, storage, databases, containers, and serverless

Proficient knowledge of networking technologies and abstractions in modern architectures

Proficient in solving large-scale distributed production systems

6+ years of experience supporting production systems. You’ll have supported these production systems through on-call rotations

Databases

Competent knowledge of databases, such as relational, graph, document, and key-value

Competent ability in data modeling and database design

What sets you apart?

You have a product-centric approach that you use to understand business needs. You have the technical and interpersonal skills to collaboratively design scalable systems and engineering solutions that meet those needs

You employ strong senses of empathy and curiosity to build the best possible experiences for the users of your products

You focus on delighting customers with amazing user experiences and customer service

You are comfortable operating in an environment that is loosely coupled but tightly aligned toward a shared vision

What does success look like?

You will have found your place in our mission by understanding how to drive engineering solutions and look to future challenges

You will understand our customers and the impact our product has on their lives

You will make contributions to the wider engineering goals of the company

You will inspire a team environment where ideas are shared and openness is valued

You will help us scale-up and build world class digital platforms that bring energy to tens of millions of customers

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.