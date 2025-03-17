Staff Product Manager- Refining Optimization

Entity:Technology
This role works withing the Refining Optimization and Asset Virtualisation team responsible for building digital end to end digital solutions supporting supply chain for crude and refining products. This role will work with highly skilled Data Analysts and Supply Chain experts to optimize bp's Refining operations.
A Product Manager takes ownership of overall product and portfolio success, focusing on understanding customer needs and identifying opportunities to significantly improve its experience. This role involves defining product strategy, crafting a compelling vision, and driving the product lifecycle from concept to launch and scaling. Collaboration is key, working closely with engineers, designers, and business partners to deliver impactful solutions. The role requires a methodical approach to evaluating outcomes, ensuring alignment with bp’s financial, operational, and customer strategies. As a hands-on contributor, the Product Manager manages day-to-day accountability and performance management to achieve product success.
The Product Manager at this level demonstrates strong expertise in product management practices, including strategic business analysis, customer-focused development, and operational and technical optimization. They independently lead initiatives, refine product strategies, analyzing complex data sets, and drive technical improvements. Their advanced understanding of data-driven decision-making ensures that products meet both customer and business needs. They guide teams through product lifecycles, solve operational challenges, and maintain alignment with organizational goals. With comprehensive knowledge of their domain, they influence outcomes and mentor less experienced team members.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
