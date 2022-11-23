Staff Service Engineer

Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.



We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new point of view, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero!

About the Role

Our Staff Service Engineers hold management roles over the delivery of services from internal squads or external providers to ensure business performance in line with agreed, SLOs, IT outcomes and levels of risk and resilience. You ensure operational integrity and operational compliance with appropriate regulatory and internal standards. You are familiar with DevOps based models as well as traditional outcome based services, and are skilled in working with multidisciplinary teams to identify and resolve customer struggles, inefficiencies, and blockers to delivery velocity. You are a skilled vendor manager, able to ensure the success of traditional outsourced service contracts, and to drive continuous improvements in service quality and customer experience.

Key Accountabilities

Develop documentation for policies, procedures and architectural landscape for retail operations. Build and test processes to pursue standardization of operations for business catalogs.

Lead operational and maintenance activities for Retail site systems, services and solutions.

Provide necessary expertise for the design and implementation of strategic solutions for Retail business, Digital Innovation and process automation.

Focus on operational integrity, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy, Digital Security and other relevant Regulatory, Legal and Compliance functions.

Ensure security assessments and risk management controls are conducted for critical vendors, services, solutions and applications that will sustain business operations.

Collaborate extensively with technology teams to resolve complex incidents, requests and problems, and act as technical advisors on major digital initiatives.

Lead incident management and change management processes as well as owning the I&E roadmap.

Own Service Lifecycle including service design, service delivery, SLA definitions and support models for existing and new services supporting Retail operations.

Maintain I&E budget and financial obligations to ensure resources are allocated accordingly with business objectives and roadmaps.

Manage and develop capabilities of the I&E interdisciplinary team (composed by both internal and external resources) by providing the necessary leadership and coaching interventions.

Essential Education:

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, preferably in Computer Science, MIS/IT, or another STEM-related subject.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

No prior experience in the energy industry required

Complete tasks quickly and thoroughly, owns issues and is highly dependable.

Highly responsible, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an energetic, fast paced, high growth environment. Exhibits ownership of projects and tasks assigned

Excellent organizational skills required to adapt to a constantly changing technical environment

Standout colleague with a customer service orientation with the ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures

Excellent communication skills – written, verbal and interpersonal

Ethical, honest, fair and of high integrity.

Desirable criteria

ITIL Certification

Retail Technology experience

Project Management experience delivering IT led projects

Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions

Experience working with hyperscale cloud vendors (AWS/Azure) and service optimization within these environments

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.