Job summary

As a Staff Service Engineer you are a technology service expert providing bp with capabilities in the definition, and operation of critical IT services. The role uses knowledge of both traditional concepts and site/software reliability principles and operational support techniques.

Here at bp, we are looking for our next IT service owner within our service engineering profession.

This role is accountable for leading a number of major SAP services with a truly global footprint within bp’s Customer Platforms (B2B) Digital Portfolio! This consists of 50+ people over 3 continents developing, delivering, and operating multiple IT services, and applications which are rated as group core applications.



Our Enterprise solution (e.g. SAP) and custom IT systems are supporting supply chain management, plant maintenance, major B2B and B2C processes – including Air bp and EV charging, as well as financial settlement, accounting, reporting and planning. A priority over recent years has been moving our SAP services to AWS cloud. Over the coming years this role will co-own the Customer Platforms (B2B) Digital Portfolio contribution to the bp ERP strategy which includes the transformation of B2B SAP to S4 HANA.



We are looking for someone who is energetic, enterprising, has an innovative view and exhibits strong leadership capabilities. You will demonstrate knowledge of service portfolio management, technical and analytical competence as part of leading a team through the change of delivery processes. You will collaborate with senior business partners and external I&E teams.



Key Accountabilities: