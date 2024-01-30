Staff Service Engineer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for delivering business analysis and consulting activities for the defined specialism using advanced technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships with a range of stakeholders, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and managing process and system improvements to deliver business value. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Mentor others and become a conduit to connect the broader organization.

Oversee the connectivity and digital workplace services and ensure the delivery quality and operation excellence of the services provided to business and customers.

Handle vendors, contracted team members and stakeholders in daily operation and projects.

Work closely with local and global stakeholders on the digital product solution design, including architectural, technical, security and compliance requirements.

Ensure effective client engagement with key stakeholders in China on Connectivity and Digital Workplace areas in order to provide the best customer experience possible.

Lead the development and implementation to ensure both bp principles as well as industry standard processes are properly adopted and landed in a China for China context

Oversee the management of digital projects, ensuring time, quality, and budget goals are met

Ensure on operational integrity, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy, Digital Security or other relevant Regulatory, Legal and Compliance functions.

Collaborate extensively with wider Digital technology teams to resolve sophisticated incidents, requests, and problems, and will act as technical advisors on major digital projects

Assure the safe application and adoption of new and updated technologies into the environment, working with customers to ensure requirements are met and respond to customer concern where needed

Build awareness of internal and external technology developments, managing the delivery of process and system improvements, identifying, and implementing continuous value improvement plans for service engineering and ensuring standard process is shared across the team.

Education:

Bachelor or master’s degree or equivalent experience (subject agnostic based on work experience)

Experience and Job Requirements:

8+ years experience in scaled Service Delivery Roles with experience handling vendors or outsources service providers alongside internal teams

Experience of handling infrastructure operations and delivery in a complex enterprise environment

Strong understanding of networking and Digital workplace technologies

Strong leadership with good interpersonal skills, communication, and vendor management skills. Able to work independently and adapt to a dynamic work environment.

Continually seeks and is always looking of opportunities to address challenges or ways of working

Exceptional organizational and time management skills to set priorities and meet critical time deadlines.

Ability to use initiatives and independent judgment within established guidelines and procedures.

Fluent in both spoken and written English communication.

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and stakeholders up to senior executive level

Demonstrable Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery

Ability to proactively identify, pre-empt and put in place risk management measures to address risks to BP. Demonstrating balanced risk and reward judgement; enabling business growth whilst protecting against potential loss or reputational damage.

Skills expected of a successful candidate

Stakeholder Management : Ability to establish and manage mutually beneficial and responsive relationships with and between partners and other stakeholders at levels including and up to senior leadership, managing issues by taking into account needs, commitments and expectations of all parties.

Ability to establish and manage mutually beneficial and responsive relationships with and between partners and other stakeholders at levels including and up to senior leadership, managing issues by taking into account needs, commitments and expectations of all parties. Financial Management : The overall financial management, control and stewardship of the assets and resources used in the provision of services and product development, including the identification of materials and energy costs, ensuring compliance with all governance, legal and regulatory requirements.

The overall financial management, control and stewardship of the assets and resources used in the provision of services and product development, including the identification of materials and energy costs, ensuring compliance with all governance, legal and regulatory requirements. Documentation and knowledge sharing : The systematic management of vital knowledge bring value for the organization by collecting, sharing, developing and exploiting the collective knowledge of the organization to improve performance, support decision making and mitigate risks. The development of a supportive and collaborative knowledge sharing culture to drive the successful adoption of technology solutions for knowledge management. Providing access to informal, tacit knowledge as well as formal, documented, explicit knowledge by facilitating internal and external collaboration and communications.

The systematic management of vital knowledge bring value for the organization by collecting, sharing, developing and exploiting the collective knowledge of the organization to improve performance, support decision making and mitigate risks. The development of a supportive and collaborative knowledge sharing culture to drive the successful adoption of technology solutions for knowledge management. Providing access to informal, tacit knowledge as well as formal, documented, explicit knowledge by facilitating internal and external collaboration and communications. Metrics definition and Instrumentation : The development and operation of a measurement capability to support agreed organizational information needs. The planning, implementation, and control of activities to measure attributes of processes, products, and services in order to assess performance, progress, and provide indications and insights to actual or potential problems, issues, and risks. The identification of requirements, selecting measures and measurement scales, establishing data collection and analysis methods, setting target values and thresholds. Measurement can be applied to organizations, projects, processes, and work products.

The development and operation of a measurement capability to support agreed organizational information needs. The planning, implementation, and control of activities to measure attributes of processes, products, and services in order to assess performance, progress, and provide indications and insights to actual or potential problems, issues, and risks. The identification of requirements, selecting measures and measurement scales, establishing data collection and analysis methods, setting target values and thresholds. Measurement can be applied to organizations, projects, processes, and work products. Risk Management : Ability to proactively identify, pre-empt and put in place risk management measures to address risks to BP. Demonstrating balanced risk and reward judgement; enabling business growth whilst protecting against potential loss or reputational damage.

Ability to proactively identify, pre-empt and put in place risk management measures to address risks to BP. Demonstrating balanced risk and reward judgement; enabling business growth whilst protecting against potential loss or reputational damage. Service operations and resiliency : The ability to build and operate services and applications at scale with automation to maintain high levels of availability. To do this, a combination of activities are required from the initial design and sizing of the infrastructure, network, and constituent components to determine throughput (# of transactions/requests, users) through to service health metrics, monitoring, alarming, and remediation. Each of these areas will combine human effort (e.g., a human is paged) as well as automated steps and tools to reduce operational burden and overhead.

The ability to build and operate services and applications at scale with automation to maintain high levels of availability. To do this, a combination of activities are required from the initial design and sizing of the infrastructure, network, and constituent components to determine throughput (# of transactions/requests, users) through to service health metrics, monitoring, alarming, and remediation. Each of these areas will combine human effort (e.g., a human is paged) as well as automated steps and tools to reduce operational burden and overhead. Configuration management and release : The lifecycle planning, control and management of the assets of an organization (such as documentation, software and service assets, including information relating to those assets and their relationships. This involves identification, classification and specification of all configuration items (CIs) and the interfaces to other processes and data.

The lifecycle planning, control and management of the assets of an organization (such as documentation, software and service assets, including information relating to those assets and their relationships. This involves identification, classification and specification of all configuration items (CIs) and the interfaces to other processes and data. Agile Core Practices : Understand and apply agile values and principles and core agility practices to the work of the team; including agile attitude and focus on customer, product and team to generate value.

Understand and apply agile values and principles and core agility practices to the work of the team; including agile attitude and focus on customer, product and team to generate value. Coaching : Uses a blend of formal and informal coaching to build the capability of the team to ensure that performance delivery is sustainable in the longer term and the team are motivated to continue to develop their capabilities.

Uses a blend of formal and informal coaching to build the capability of the team to ensure that performance delivery is sustainable in the longer term and the team are motivated to continue to develop their capabilities. Collaboration : The ability to collaborate with teams internally and externally to drive activities that support the wider bp strategy. Collaborative leaders enable and empower others to cooperate willingly to achieve positive results. They navigate a varied network of people, inside and outside of bp, to gain insight and ideas. They co-create through collective curiosity, communities and new collaboration tools to discover possibilities so that digital transformation and dedication can thrive at pace. They focus on being customer and user-centric.

The ability to collaborate with teams internally and externally to drive activities that support the wider bp strategy. Collaborative leaders enable and empower others to cooperate willingly to achieve positive results. They navigate a varied network of people, inside and outside of bp, to gain insight and ideas. They co-create through collective curiosity, communities and new collaboration tools to discover possibilities so that digital transformation and dedication can thrive at pace. They focus on being customer and user-centric. Mentoring : Provides a reciprocal and collaborative at-will relationship for the purpose of the mentee’s growth, learning, and career development. Often there is an emphasis on organizational goals, career goals, advice on professional development, and work-life balance.

: Provides a reciprocal and collaborative at-will relationship for the purpose of the mentee’s growth, learning, and career development. Often there is an emphasis on organizational goals, career goals, advice on professional development, and work-life balance. Technical Interviewing : Ability to assess a candidate’s technical abilities and their fit for a given job role and field. This involves translating job level, role description, and role guidelines into a set of technical questions which are used in the course of an interview and then assessing the responses against the expectations for the role. Technical interviews will include a mixture of hands-on, functional questions (e.g. coding, design, data analysis) as well as behavioral questions.

Ability to assess a candidate’s technical abilities and their fit for a given job role and field. This involves translating job level, role description, and role guidelines into a set of technical questions which are used in the course of an interview and then assessing the responses against the expectations for the role. Technical interviews will include a mixture of hands-on, functional questions (e.g. coding, design, data analysis) as well as behavioral questions. Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.