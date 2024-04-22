This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

As a Staff Service Engineer you are a technology service expert providing bp with capabilities in the definition, and operation of critical IT services. The role uses knowledge of both traditional concepts and site/software reliability principles and operational support techniques.

Bp operates a subject area based organization and Staff Service Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time. You will bring the transferable skills which will allow you to support an immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time through exposure to different service areas.

Staff Service Engineers hold management roles over the delivery of services from internal squads or external providers to ensure business performance in line with agreed, SLOs, IT outcomes and levels of risk and resilience. You ensure operational integrity and operational compliance with appropriate regulatory and internal standards. You are familiar with DevOps based models as well as traditional outcome based services, and are skilled in working with multidisciplinary teams to identify and resolve customer difficulties, inefficiencies, and blockers to delivery velocity. You are a skilled vendor manager, able to ensure the success of traditional outsourced service contracts, and to drive continuous improvements in service quality and customer experience.

BP is an ambitious company that operates a subject area-based organization, allowing for continuous growth and exposure to different service areas. As a Staff Service Engineer, you will have the chance to support immediate business demands and expand your skills over time.

Key Accountabilities:

For the EIM (Engineering Information Management) portfolio

Need to deploy a document distribution matrix.

Develop and deploy a mechanism to bring in Change control for User-Interface changes as they happen

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Lead the development, testing, operations, and ongoing improvements to digital products and services

Ensure on operational integrity, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy, Digital Security or other relevant Regulatory, Legal and Compliance functions.

Collaborate extensively with wider Digital technology teams to resolve complex incidents, requests, and problems, and will act as technical advisors on major digital projects

Assure the safe application and adoption of new and updated technologies into the environment, working with customers to ensure requirements are met and respond to escalation where needed

Build awareness of internal and external technology developments, managing the delivery of process and system improvements, identifying, and implementing continuous value improvement plans for service engineering and ensuring standard methodology is shared across the team.

Requirements:

Bachelor or master's degree or equivalent experience (in any subject)

Experience in scaled Service Delivery Roles with software vendors or outsourced service providers

Demonstrable knowledge in modern Service Delivery methods and understanding of Product Based delivery

Strong communications skills and a high 'EQ' to operate across complex business environments

Strong experience with Engineering Information Management (EIM) applications and Production Chemistry tools

Keen understanding of Integrity Management applications

Strong demonstrable experience with Engineering Information Management (EIM) applications such as Bentley’s ALIM, and other SAAS-based products

Strong knowledge of Production Chemistry tools like LIMS from providers like Thermofisher.

A keen understanding of Integrity Management applications like Bentley’s APM and others.

Strong ability to manage a large portfolio of applications and constant demand ensuring timely and proper engagement with Internal Digital teams (Product, Architecture, Design etc.) as well as the End-user community (Business stakeholders).

Hands-on technical knowledge working with Agile tools such as ADO to develop a proper delivery framework complete with boards, executive and working-level dashboards to ensure all work is tracked, dependencies understood and managed, and cross-team work adequately tracked.

Skills expected of a successful candidate

Stakeholder Management

Financial Management

Documentation and knowledge sharing

Metrics definition and Instrumentation

Risk Management

Service operations and resiliency

Configuration management and release

Coaching

Collaboration

Mentoring

Technical Interviewing

In addition to the exciting responsibilities and requirements, joining our team at BP comes with a range of benefits. We foster an open and inclusive culture that values diversity and ensures everyone is respected and treated fairly. We offer flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits to support your work-life balance.

At BP, we are committed to helping our employees learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We provide tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path. Furthermore, we offer life and health insurance, a medical care package, and various other employee benefits.

Join us at BP and reinvent your career as we tackle the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.