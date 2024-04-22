This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

As a Staff Service Engineer you are a technology service expert providing bp with capabilities in the definition, and operation of critical IT services. The role uses knowledge of both traditional concepts and site/software reliability principles and operational support techniques.

Bp operates a subject area based organization and Staff Service Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time. You will bring the transferable skills which will allow you to support an immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time through exposure to different service areas.

Our Staff Service Engineers hold management roles over the delivery of services from internal squads or external providers to ensure business performance in line with agreed, SLOs, IT outcomes and levels of risk and resilience. You ensure operational integrity and operational compliance with appropriate regulatory and internal standards. You are familiar with DevOps based models as well as traditional outcome based services, and are skilled in working with multidisciplinary teams to identify and resolve customer struggles, inefficiencies, and blockers to delivery velocity. You are a skilled vendor manager, able to ensure the success of traditional outsourced service contracts, and to drive continuous improvements in service quality and customer experience.

You share a point of view and recommendations on how to improve wider services delivered by other members of the Service Engineering Community. You coach others in the Subject area to drive improved performance across our business, and drive awareness of Service Engineering principles into the other Disciplines within bp.

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective teammate, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek guidance from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills

BP is an ambitious company that operates a subject area-based organization, allowing for continuous growth and exposure to different service areas. As a Staff Service Engineer, you will have the chance to support immediate business demands and expand your skills over time.

Key Accountabilities:

Build a Global support model for the Asset Guardian/MRAT application, supporting complex integrations and addressing enhancements via a DevOps capability.

Ensure a viable sustain model around the DNV Synergi Application to manage Global pipeline risks, while maintaining an enduring DevOps capability for addressing risk model updates and enhancements driven by end-users.

Manage all support-related requests from Global Engineering applications like eMOC (Management of Change) with tight integration with Product teams.

Advocate and lead in promoting a culture of security and safety, prioritizing the well-being of our people and customers.

Lead the development, testing, operations, and ongoing improvements to digital products and services.

Ensure operational integrity and compliance with architectural, security, and regulatory standards.

Collaborate extensively with wider Digital technology teams to resolve complex incidents, requests, and problems.

Assure the safe application and adoption of new and updated technologies, working closely with customers to meet requirements.

Build awareness of internal and external technology developments and implement continuous value improvement plans for service engineering.

Requirements:

Bachelor's or master's degree or equivalent experience (in any subject).

Experience in scaled Service Delivery Roles with software vendors or outsourced service providers.

Demonstrable knowledge in modern Service Delivery methods and understanding of Product Based delivery.

Strong communication skills and a high EQ to operate across complex business environments.

Strong demonstrable experience with Core Engineering applications like Asset Guardian, AEShield, Bentley Asset wise, DNV Synergi, and other tools used extensively in the Oil & Gas space.

Domain understanding of core engineering principles via industry-standard applications like Grapher, Compress, Scalesim, CONVAL, Asset 55, and the like.

Strong ability to lead a portfolio of 100+ applications and constant demand, ensuring timely and proper engagement with internal Digital teams and the end-user community.

Hands-on technical knowledge working with Agile tools such as ADO to develop a proper delivery framework.

Project Management experience delivering IT-led projects.

Skills expected of a successful candidate

Collaborator Management

Financial Management

Documentation and knowledge sharing

Metrics definition and Instrumentation

Risk Management

Service operations and resiliency

Configuration management and release

Coaching

Collaboration

Mentoring

Technical Interviewing

In addition to the exciting responsibilities and requirements, joining our team at BP comes with a range of benefits. We foster an open and inclusive culture that values diversity and ensures everyone is respected and treated fairly. We offer flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits to support your work-life balance.

At BP, we are committed to helping our employees learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We provide tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path. Furthermore, we offer life and health insurance, a medical care package, and various other employee benefits.

Join us at BP and reinvent your career as we tackle the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.