As a Staff Service Engineer you are a technology service guide providing bp with capabilities in the definition, and operation of critical IT services. The role uses knowledge of both traditional concepts and site/software reliability principles and operational support techniques.

bp operates a team based organization and Staff Service Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time. You will bring the transferable skills which will allow you to support an immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time through exposure to different service areas.

Our Staff Service Engineers hold management roles over the delivery of services from internal squads or external providers to ensure business performance in line with agreed, SLOs, IT outcomes and levels of risk and resilience. You ensure operational integrity and operational compliance with appropriate regulatory and internal standards. You are familiar with DevOps based models as well as traditional outcome based services, and are skilled in working with multidisciplinary teams to identify and resolve customer difficulties, inefficiencies, and blockers to delivery velocity. You are a skilled vendor manager, able to ensure the success of traditional outsourced service contracts, and to drive continuous improvements in service quality and customer experience.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new industry technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Service Engineering Community.

You share a point of view and recommendations on how to improve wider services delivered by other members of the Service Engineering Community. You coach others in the Subject area to drive improved performance across our business, and drive awareness of Service Engineering principles into the other Disciplines within bp.

You accept a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective teammate, looking beyond your own area/interpersonal boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek guidance from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to advise actions and respond to situations as they arise.

Deliver targeted enhancements to the IRIS application to improve product value, during increased engagement and productivity!

Coordinate with dependent services and products to provide a consistent digital experience e.g. shared taxonomy & data integrations.

Tightly handle all support-related requests from HSE business support team while ensuring tight integration with Product teams to ensure readiness to address sustain requirements aligned with product roadmaps!

Bachelor or master’s degree or equivalent experience (subject agnostic based on work experience)

10+ years experience in scaled Service Delivery Roles with experience handling software vendors or outsources service providers alongside internal teams

Proven Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and customers up to senior executive level

Strong demonstrable experience with SAP S4 HANA required, preferably with experience of SAP EHS module



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design

