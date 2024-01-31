Job summary

In Hungary, we operate bp's Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world's need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Innovation & Engineering function team and advance your career as a

Staff Service Engineer- SAP Finance

As a Staff Service Engineer you are a technology service expert providing bp with capabilities in the definition, and operation of critical IT services. The role uses knowledge of both traditional concepts and site/software reliability principles and operational support techniques.

Our Staff Service Engineers hold management roles over the delivery of services from internal squads or external providers to ensure business performance in line with agreed, SLOs, IT outcomes and levels of risk and resilience. You ensure operational integrity and operational compliance with appropriate regulatory and internal standards. You are familiar with DevOps based models as well as traditional outcome based services, and are skilled in working with multidisciplinary teams to identify and resolve customer difficulties, inefficiencies, and blockers to delivery velocity. You are a skilled vendor manager, able to ensure the success of traditional outsourced service contracts, and to drive continuous improvements in service quality and customer experience.

In this role You will:

Lead and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Lead the development, testing, operations, and ongoing improvements to digital products and services.

Ensure on operational integrity, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy, Digital Security or other relevant Regulatory, Legal and Compliance functions.

Collaborate extensively with wider Digital technology teams to resolve complex incidents, requests, and problems, and will act as technical advisors on major digital projects.

Assure the safe application and adoption of new and updated technologies into the environment, working with customers to ensure requirements are met and respond to critical issues where needed.

Build awareness of internal and external technology developments, managing the delivery of process and system improvements, identifying, and implementing continuous value improvement plans for service engineering and ensuring best practice is shared across the team.



We have the following requirements:

Relevant Bachelor or Masters degree preferred

8+ years experience in scaled Service Delivery Roles with experience managing software vendors or outsources service providers alongside internal teams

Demonstrable Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and partners up to senior executive level

Strong experience of being the technical service lead with an ability to lead globally distributed squads and motivate, assure high standards and delivery to the business and I&E teams

Support the wider team in the impact assessment of new projects, activities and growth plans

Service Transition: Strong experience managing the seamless transition of new projects into the live production environment(s).

Experience in strategic planning and portfolio prioritization / management to ensure compatibility with current systems, assessing cost implications and operational impacts.

Major Incident Management and Resolution in SAP T&S: Strong experience in managing and resolving major incidents affecting live operations. Experience in managing and providing effective incident resolution, business communication, restoring services safely and securely in the shortest possible recovery time.

Desirable Experience:

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C/C++)

Project Management experience delivering IT led projects

Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions

Experience working with hyperscale cloud vendors (AWS/Azure) and service optimization within these environments

Expertise in SAP ECC and BW: Knowledge and expertise in SAP ECC (ERP Central Component) and BW (Business Warehouse).

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



