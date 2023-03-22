Staff Software Engineer

Job summary

Grade G Responsible for delivering software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), using advanced technical capabilities to fully understand user requirements, acting as the lead for the design, development and maintenance of a software system / infrastructure platform, and assisting in creating the vision to maximize value from current and emerging technologies. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

ROLE SYNOPSIS:



• This role is a lead software engineer in bp’s digital space supporting the Gas and Low Carbon Energy business, developing solutions in the home energy domain to help de-carbonize energy

• You will be responsible for providing technical guidance and mentorship to a team of software developers

• You will work alongside a global team of software engineers, BAs, SDETs and others, working together to enhance and maintain bp’s digital applications for the local and global markets

• You will work with business leaders to define the feature roadmap for the local developed features

• You will apply your technical skills in software development, platform engineering and automation

• You will embrace and promote DevOps & SRE methodologies



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:



• Contributes and collaborates in design, implementation, and maintenance of products to support the Gas and Low Carbon Energy business within bp

• Is hands-on and actively contributes to code including ensuring the code quality of junior engineers

• Work with other engineering teams to create a consistently great user experience

• Adheres to and advocates for software engineering best practices (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, source code management, code review, documentation),

• Adheres to Agile methodologies and operates and builds DevOps maturity. Ensures delivery of business incremental change safely and reliably using SRE practices.

• Actively contributes to building DevOps maturity, incrementally and measurably improving delivery velocity

• Contribute to an engineering culture, promoting excellence and minimizing technical debt

• Provide guidance and support for junior developers and take responsibility for overall delivery of the product



ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:



• Undergraduate or graduate degree in computer science, other STEM subject or equivalent professional experience

• Continuous learning and improvement mindset (for themselves and others)

• No prior experience in the energy industry required



ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:



• Experience in .Net for backend and React Frontend is a plus

• Experience in cloud native & microservices - Knowledge in AWS is a plus

• Agile development methodology - CI/CD, TDD

• Deep knowledge and hands-on experience of data structures, algorithm designs, runtime complexity, API design, security and privacy best practices, at scale monitoring, logging & alerting, testing best practices.

• Strong communication skills and ability to talk at all levels across the organization. Ability to engage and influence is of paramount importance. Able to decompose technical considerations that everyone can understand is key. and stakeholder management and ability to lead organizations through influence

• Ethical, honest, fair and of high integrity



DESIRABLE CRITERIA:



• Working globally with multiple teams

• Excellent organizational skills required to adapt to a constantly changing technical environment

• Strong team player with a customer service orientation with the ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures

• Have excellent communication skills – written, verbal and interpersonal.