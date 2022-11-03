Staff Software Engineer

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Grade is responsible for delivering software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), using advanced technical capabilities to fully understand user requirements, acting as the lead for the design, development and maintenance of a software system / infrastructure platform, and assisting in creating the vision to maximize value from current and emerging technologies. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Role Synopsis



As a Software Engineering Lead, you are a senior member of a team creating software for bp colleagues and external users.



Your team’s mission is to be the digital provider of choice to your area of bp - delivering innovation at speed where it's wanted, and day-in-day-out reliability where it's needed. You will operate in a dynamic and commercially focussed environment, with the resources of one of the world's largest Digital organisations and leading Digital and IT vendors working with you. You will be part of growing and strengthening our technical talent base - experts coming together to solve bp and the world’s problems.



Key Accountabilities



Working with users and business analysts to understand requirements

Designing, developing, and testing custom software applications

Supporting and maintaining your software. We believe in DevOps - you build it, you run it!

Monitoring and applying emerging technologies

Mentoring and technical leadership of less experienced developers

Essential Education

Bachelors (or higher) degree in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics or a hard science.

Job Requirements

Years of experience:

13 to 16 years of relevant experience

Required Criteria

Validated experience and deep skill in one or more of Java, C#, JavaScript/Node.js

Willingness and ability to learn, to become skilled in at least one more programming language on top of your existing skillset

DevOps principles. Deep understanding of the software development lifecycle, including design, security, design patterns for extensible and reliable code, automated unit and functional testing, CI/CD and telemetry

Demonstrated understanding of modern technologies like Cloud native, containers, serverless

Azure and/or AWS

Azure DevOps/Git/GitHub

RESTful APIs

Deep understanding of automated testing (unit, functional, integration, e2e)

Container technologies (EKS, AKS, OpenShift, docker) and Serverless

Monitoring and telemetry tools

Agile methodologies

Desirable Criteria

Proven experience of Agile methodologies

User story definition

Application Support

Leadership and EQ

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world.

You are a great team-mate, looking beyond your own area and organisational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and perspective of others.

You are self-aware and actively seek mentorship from others on impact and effectiveness

You apply judgment and common sense. You use insight and good judgement to enable commercially sound, efficient and pragmatic decisions and solutions and to respond to situations as they arise.

You ensure your personal compliance with BP's Code of Conduct and strong consistency with our Values & Behaviors.

You have cultural fluency - you actively seek to understand cultural differences and sensitivities

Additional Information

Key Behaviors:

Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community and our planet

Curious: Seeks to explore and excel

Creative: Imagines the extraordinary

Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other