Staff Software Engineer

Grade is responsible for delivering software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), using advanced technical capabilities to fully understand user requirements, acting as the lead for the design, development and maintenance of a software system / infrastructure platform, and assisting in creating the vision to maximize value from current and emerging technologies. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.
Role Synopsis
As a Software Engineering Lead, you are a senior member of a team creating software for bp colleagues and external users.
Your team’s mission is to be the digital provider of choice to your area of bp - delivering innovation at speed where it's wanted, and day-in-day-out reliability where it's needed. You will operate in a dynamic and commercially focussed environment, with the resources of one of the world's largest Digital organisations and leading Digital and IT vendors working with you. You will be part of growing and strengthening our technical talent base - experts coming together to solve bp and the world’s problems.
Key Accountabilities