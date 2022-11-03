Staff Software Engineer

Responsible for delivering software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), using advanced technical capabilities to fully understand user requirements, acting as the lead for the design, development and maintenance of a software system / infrastructure platform, and assisting in creating the vision to maximize value from current and emerging technologies. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Qualification Required:

Experience designing and building complex software systems end-to-end which have been optimally delivered to production. You’ll have supported these production systems through on-call rotations.

Expertise in at least one language (C/C++, Java, C#, Python) including object-oriented design. You should be proficient in data structures, algorithms, runtime complexity, API and database design, as well as unit and functional test methodologies.

Experience in system design of both new and existing systems. You should understand security and privacy best practices as well as how to properly monitor, log, and alarm for production systems.

Strong communication skills and ability to communicate with your peers through to senior leaders. You should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, and work through problems and find productive solutions.

