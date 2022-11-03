Staff Software Engineer

Responsible for delivering software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), using advanced technical capabilities to fully understand user requirements, acting as the lead for the design, development and maintenance of a software system / infrastructure platform, and assisting in creating the vision to maximize value from current and emerging technologies. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.
Desirable Experience and Capability
Years of experience 17+ years, with a minimum of 9+ years of relevant experience.
Required Criteria
