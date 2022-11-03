Site traffic information and cookies

Staff Software Engineer

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Pune
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 134468BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Responsible for delivering software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), using advanced technical capabilities to fully understand user requirements, acting as the lead for the design, development and maintenance of a software system / infrastructure platform, and assisting in creating the vision to maximize value from current and emerging technologies. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Desirable Experience and Capability

Years of experience 17+ years, with a minimum of 9+ years of relevant experience.

Required Criteria

  1. Willingness and ability to learn, to become skilled in at least one more programming language on top of your existing skillset
  2. Deep understanding of the software development lifecycle, including design, security, design patterns for extensible and reliable code, automated unit and functional testing, CI/CD and telemetry
  3. Demonstrated understanding of modern technologies like Cloud native, containers, serverless
  4. Full Stack, Experience: Skilled in one or more of C#, .Net Node.js, React, Python, , .Net Core, Azure, AWS, agile methodologies, and web-based applications.


Preferred Criteria
  1. User story definition
  2. Application Support
  3. Ideally, you have proven experience in most of these technologies:
    1. Azure and/or AWS
    2. Azure DevOps/Git/GitHub
    3. RESTful APIs
    4. One or more dev language: Node.js/Javascript, C#, Java
    5. Deep understanding of automated testing (unit, functional, integration, e2e)
    6. Container technologies (EKS, AKS, OpenShift, docker) and Serverless
    7. DevOps principles – you build it, you run it!
    8. Monitoring and telemetry tools
    9. Agile methodologies
  4. Knowledge in Devops

