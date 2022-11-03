Staff Software Engineer

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Responsible for delivering software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), using advanced technical capabilities to fully understand user requirements, acting as the lead for the design, development and maintenance of a software system / infrastructure platform, and assisting in creating the vision to maximize value from current and emerging technologies. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Desirable Experience and Capability



Years of experience 17+ years, with a minimum of 9+ years of relevant experience.



Required Criteria

Willingness and ability to learn, to become skilled in at least one more programming language on top of your existing skillset Deep understanding of the software development lifecycle, including design, security, design patterns for extensible and reliable code, automated unit and functional testing, CI/CD and telemetry Demonstrated understanding of modern technologies like Cloud native, containers, serverless Full Stack, Experience: Skilled in one or more of C#, .Net Node.js, React, Python, , .Net Core, Azure, AWS, agile methodologies, and web-based applications.

Preferred Criteria

User story definition Application Support Ideally, you have proven experience in most of these technologies: Azure and/or AWS Azure DevOps/Git/GitHub RESTful APIs One or more dev language: Node.js/Javascript, C#, Java Deep understanding of automated testing (unit, functional, integration, e2e) Container technologies (EKS, AKS, OpenShift, docker) and Serverless DevOps principles – you build it, you run it! Monitoring and telemetry tools Agile methodologies Knowledge in Devops

