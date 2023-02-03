Staff Software Engineer - Privacy Infrastructure

BP is seeking an experienced software development engineer/manager with a solid command of technical privacy issues for our digital technology organization. You will lead the design and implementation of services for data discovery, inventory and mapping in a hybrid- and multi-cloud environment. This role requires a deep understanding of data management in distributed systems and familiarity with security and privacy requirements across the entire data lifecycle. Experience with building systems incorporating privacy by design principles and supporting regulatory requirements through features or processes is preferred.
