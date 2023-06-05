Staff Software Engineer - Privacy

Job summary

BP is seeking an experienced software development engineer/manager with a solid command of technical privacy issues for our digital technology organization. You will lead the design and implementation of services for data discovery, inventory and mapping in a hybrid- and multi-cloud environment. This role requires a deep understanding of data management in distributed systems and familiarity with security and privacy requirements across the entire data lifecycle. Experience with building systems incorporating privacy by design principles and supporting regulatory requirements through features or processes is preferred.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Responsibilities

Design and build systems to lead and provide clarity into the data lifecycle from collection to erasure.

Engage in risk and compliance discussions with Privacy program partners and provide creative technology solutions to deliver business and customer value

Part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other software engineers and architects, privacy engineers and specialists (legal), product management, UX design, data scientists, analysts, engineers, and managers and business partners.

Write design documents and review them with software engineering and architecture peers, incorporating and quickly iterating on the feedback.

Lead a squad of engineers in delivery of projects to production.

Communicates program progress, concerns, and issues to partners.

Qualifications

Hands-on experience (typically 5+ years) designing and building distributed systems end-to-end which have been optimally delivered to production. Have supported these production systems through on-call rotations in complex, fast-paced environments.

Strong understanding of modern data processing environments, service oriented architectures, cloud computing technologies and relevant security and privacy standards.

Desirable Criteria

Experience with privacy or privacy-related security incidents through investigation, mitigation and resolution.

Privacy Tech Experience such as OneTrust, BigID. etc..

CIPT, degree or concentration in privacy engineering.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.