Responsible for delivering software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), using advanced technical capabilities to fully understand user requirements, acting as the lead for the design, development and maintenance of a software system / infrastructure platform, and assisting in creating the vision to maximize value from current and emerging technologies. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.
The Global Integrated Pricing Program is delivering a differentiated Pricing capability across our retail outlets. As a Staff Software Engineer within the program you will be joining a DevOps/SRE capability to support Polaris our core Pricing Execution Engine. Your role will be to focus on the ongoing operability, support, and feature/hotfix development. You will be involved in many aspects of the platform components, automation, and integrated tooling. In this role you will have the opportunity to leverage your technical skills in systems management, supporting software engineering automation and database skills, to promote best-practice and support the broader program to operate safely, by building maturity and helping to leverage automation and best practice more broadly.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.