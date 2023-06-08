Staff Software Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Responsible for delivering software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), using advanced technical capabilities to fully understand user requirements, acting as the lead for the design, development and maintenance of a software system / infrastructure platform, and assisting in creating the vision to maximize value from current and emerging technologies. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

This role is the development lead in bp’s B2B SuperFleet digital program. The lead will run and manage several applications and teams, all working together to deliver fleet’s next innovative platform: SuperFleet.

In this role you will lead several teams of multi-discipline team of software engineers, BAs, SDETs and others, working together to enhance and maintain bp’s digital applications for the local and global markets

You will work with business leaders to define the feature roadmap for the local features

You will apply your technical skills in software development, platform engineering and automation

You will embrace and promote DevOps & SRE methodologies

Key Accountabilities:

Contributes and collaborates in design, implementation, and maintenance of SuperFleet

If necessary, is hands-on and actively contributes to code.

Work with other SuperFleet engineering teams to create a consistently great user experience

Adheres to and advocates for software engineering best practices (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, source code management, code review, documentation),

Adheres to Agile methodologies and operates and builds DevOps maturity. Ensures delivery of business incremental change safely and reliably using SRE practices.

Actively contributes to building DevOps maturity, incrementally and measurably improving delivery velocity.

Contribute to an engineering culture, promoting excellence and minimizing technical debt

Lead several development squads, including hiring, mentoring and wellbeing

Manage and own the financials aspects of the different teams and initiatives

Essential Experience:

Undergraduate or graduate degree in computer science, other STEM subject or equivalent professional experience

Expertise in one or more of Java, C#, Javascript, NodeJS

Deep knowledge and hands-on experience of data structures, algorithm designs, runtime complexity, API design, security and privacy best practices, at scale monitoring, logging & alerting, testing best practices.

Strong communication skills and ability to talk at all levels across the organization.

Ability to engage and influence is of paramount importance

Able to decompose technical considerations that everyone can understand is key.

Stakeholder management and ability to lead organizations through influence

Ethical, honest, fair and of high integrity

Desirable Experience:

Working globally with multiple teams

Open source contributions

Highly responsible, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an energetic, fast paced, high growth environment. Exhibits ownership of projects and tasks assigned

Excellent organizational skills required to adapt to a constantly changing technical environment

Strong team player with a customer service orientation with the ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures

Have excellent communication skills – written, verbal and interpersonal.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

