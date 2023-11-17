Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

This Staff Software Engineer role will be part of the GPTA Gas Solutions team which supports the Endur Gas Trading System and the Gas Scheduling Smartsheet. This role will be responsible for designing and delivering enhancements to and supporting the existing functionality of the Gas Scheduling Smartsheet (GSS) - a custom application engineered to improve the efficiency of the Operations team. This role is based in Houston, Texas.• Develops fit-for-purpose applications which meets both functional and non-functional requirements.• Develops scalable, reusable components and application frameworks.• Works harmoniously with other developers, business analysts and testers as part of the wider team.• Analyses and evaluates alternative solutions and makes recommendations.• Undertakes analysis of systems, business processes, data, and interfaces to fully understand the solution.• Adheres to and advocates for software engineering standard processes (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation).• Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements.• Adheres to agile methodology and operates and builds DevOps maturity. Ensuring delivery of business incremental change safely and reliably.• Actively contributes to building DevOps maturity, incrementally and measurably improving delivery velocity.• Acts a mentor to others.• Focuses on customer satisfaction through careful listening, thoughtful questioning, and responsiveness to production issues.



Job Description:

Essential Experience

15+ years of software development experience.

10+ years of development experience with .NET and C# - Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in areas such as data structures, database table design, algorithm design, runtime complexity, system architecture (scalable, reliable, redundant design), API design, security, and privacy standard processes, at scale monitoring, logging & alerting, testing standard processes.

5+ years of experience working with applications that support US natural gas scheduling activities

Highly responsible, dependable, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an energetic, fast paced, high growth environment. Exhibits ownership of projects and tasks assigned.

Strong great teammate with a customer service orientation with the ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures.

Strong communication skills and ability to talk at all levels across the organization, with the ability to decompose technical considerations and explain them so that everyone can understand.

Desired Experience

Broad experience designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions.

Depth of experience to recommend appropriate platforms for any given business requirements.

Continuous learning and improvement mindset (for themselves and others)

Excellent organizational skills required to adapt to a constantly changing technical environment.

Ethical, honest, fair and of high integrity.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.