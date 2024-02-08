This role is not eligible for relocation

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Grade GResponsible for delivering business analysis and consulting activities for the defined specialism using advanced technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships with a range of stakeholders, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and managing process and system improvements to deliver business value. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.



Staff Software Engineer

About bp / team

The Global Integrated Pricing Program is delivering a differentiated Pricing capability across our retail outlets. As a Staff Software Engineer within the program, you will be joining a DevOps/SRE capability to support Polaris our core Pricing Execution Engine. Your role will be to focus on the ongoing operability, support, and feature/hotfix development. You will be involved in all aspects of the platform components, automation, and integrated tooling. In this role you will have the opportunity to leverage your technical skills in systems management, supporting software engineering automation and database skills, to promote best-practice and support the broader program to operate safely, by building maturity and helping to leverage automation and best practice more broadly.

Contributes and collaborates to assist designs, implements, maintains reliable and scalable server-side software.

This is an influential role requiring thought leadership, helping to shape technical direction regarding both the development of the product and shaping the future operability and maintainability of the underpinning services.

Adheres to and advocates for software engineering best practices (e.g., technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation),

Deployed secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements; Consumes approved CI/CD pipelines.

Adheres to agile methodology and operates and builds DevOps maturity. Ensuring delivery of business incremental change safely and reliably.

Actively contributes to building DevOps maturity, incrementally and measurably improving delivery velocity.

Mentors’ others.

Essential:

5 years’ experience of managing development teams to squad level.

Effective communication skills and experience of engaging senior stakeholders.

Experience of microservices based solutions across serverless and container-based platforms.

Experience developing and supporting applications hosted on AWS Lambda.

At least ten years of experience designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions.

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g., Python, Go, Java, C/C++).

Must have experience of React and React Redux.

Deep knowledge and direct experience in areas such as data structures, database table design, algorithm design, runtime complexity, system architecture (scalable, reliable, redundant design), API design, security, and privacy best practices, at scale monitoring, logging & alerting, testing best practices.

Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systems.

Experience or RDBMS systems particularly Postgres aurora on AWS.

Familiar with Azure DevOps and Azure Repos/Git.

Effective communication skills and ability to talk at all levels across the organization.

Ability to engage and influence is of paramount importance.

Able to decompose technical considerations that everyone can understand.

Degree Level in computer science or related subject.

Continuous learning and improvement mindset (for themselves and others).



