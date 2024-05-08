Job summary

Customers & Products



IT&S Group



Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse Americas need your help on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. AMPLY is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

Our team’s success and reputation stem from a unique group of talented individuals with an entrepreneurial mindset. We thrive in finding elegant and original solutions to solve real world challenges.

As a Staff Software Engineer at bp, you will collaborate with the rest of the Engineering team to support the development and maintenance of best-in-class software solutions. You will be driving the development of new features using emerging technologies in a fast-paced industry, while helping engineering maintain and plan for incremental improvements of the platform.

Build and maintain large scale Java applications leveraging real-time, event driven, distributed platforms.

Inspire, guide, and provide mentorship to a team of software engineers.

Promote and develop design patterns focused on improving code scalability and reusability.

Lead design decisions by promoting standards and best practices.

Lead the discovery and development of major projects, ensuring the design aligns with business goals and requirements.

Collaborate with cross functional teams to define project scope and milestones.

Ensure clear and comprehensive technical documentation.

Stay up to date with the latest technological advancements, identifying relevant tools and methodologies for the team.

Bachelor's or Master's in Computer Science or equivalent industry experience

8+ years of professional software development experience in large scale projects.

Expert level knowledge of Java and Spring Boot.

Familiar with Javascript/Node.JS

Experience building Cloud native (AWS), high availability/resilient applications.

Expert level knowledge of relational databases such as MySQL and PostgreSQL.

Familiar with non-relational databases technologies such as Cassandra, CouchDB, or MongoDB.

Proficient in modular and reusable programming.

Extensive experience designing and building HTTP RESTful API-first contracts and microservices.

Familiar with real time streaming and big data technologies such as Kafka, Kinesis, and Apache Flink.

Expert knowledge of AWS tools and services such as ECS, RDS, Lambda, API Gateway, SNS/SQS, multi-region setup, CloudFront, CloudFormation, CodePipeline.

Advance knowledge of Docker, Kubernetes, and related containerization technologies.

Familiar with building and maintaining Jenkins pipelines.

Fundamental understanding of secure development and operations practices.

How much do we pay (Base)? $130,200-$241,800 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



Business Analysis



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.