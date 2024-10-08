Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Technology Team and advance your career as a



Staff Software Engineer

Technology is at the centre of BP’s Group Strategy. We use our data and technology expertise, to improve efficiency, increase effectiveness and harness the transformational potential of digital technologies and new business models.

In this role You will:

Design sophisticated software components, services, and platforms. You’ll write design documents and review them with your software engineering and architecture peers, incorporating and quickly iterating on the feedback

Lead the delivery of your projects to production. You’ll follow standard processes including writing high quality code, developing unit, functional, and performance tests, and crafting end-to-end deployment pipelines to production to maintain a fast velocity

Integrate your software with other distributed systems and shared APIs across bp. You’ll work closely with partner teams to help evolve their systems to make all of our services more re-usable and resilient

Partner closely with multi-functional teams including product management, data science, and UX design

Stay up-to-date with the latest technologies and industry trends

Hire and develop others by mentoring junior software engineers and peers, and proactively sharing your expertise and interests with others

Participate in code reviews and contribute to the development of standard methodologies

Collaborate with others to identify and resolve platform-related issues

Support internal and external audit teams to prepare for and participate in security, software licensing, and regulatory audits, ensuring that all vital documentation and evidence is available and accurate

Implement new controls and procedures to address identified compliance gaps or risks

What You will need to be successful:

Ability to adapt to new technologies and processes, and be able to work independently and as part of a team

Ability to analyze sophisticated problems, identify root causes, and develop creative and effective solutions

Excellent communication skills and ability to connect with your peers through to senior leaders.

Self-starter, able to handle ambiguity, navigate uncertainty, identify risks, and find the right people and tools to get the job done

Proficiency in at least one programming language to develop cross-platform solutions

Good skills writing secure, stable, testable, and maintainable code with minimal defects

Proven experience in software development, with a focus on platform or service engineering

Master in crafting and building sophisticated software systems end-to-end which have been optimally delivered and operated in production. You should understand security and privacy standard methodologies as well as how to accurately supervise, log, and alarm production systems

Proficient knowledge of databases and infrastructure

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!