Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Team and advance your career as a

Staff Software Engineer

In this role You will:

Design backend services, APIs, and message queues for web and mobile apps built with React.

Lead the migration of Gordon, a critical tool supporting global trading activities, from desktop to modern web and mobile technologies.

Work with engineering, product, UX, and data teams to deliver solutions that directly influence trading strategy.

Ensure smooth data sharing and system integration across platforms.

Drive automation strategies within the Front Office, collaborating with senior leadership, including EVPs, to enhance efficiency.

Promote best practices in coding, security, and rapid deployment, ensuring high standards in development.

Write clean, maintainable, and well-tested code, prioritizing automation to streamline workflows.

Act as the local technical lead, supporting the team in Hungary and working closely with global teams.

Participate in design discussions with senior tech leads, ensuring solutions align with business goals and strategies.

What You will need to be successful:

A Bachelor's or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field, or equivalent work experience.

Hands-on experience in designing, building, and delivering complex software systems from start to finish.

Mastery of Java with a solid understanding of object-oriented design or functional programming.

Strong experience in designing backend systems, with expertise in cloud platforms (scalability, availability, security).

Familiarity with Agile methodologies and tracking tools like Azure DevOps or similar.

Proven experience in developing APIs for web technologies and understanding domain-specific data.

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work under pressure.

Proficiency in English, both written and spoken, is essential.

Knowledge of SQL and React.

Experience with AWS, OpenShift, and setting up CI/CD pipelines is a plus.

Background in supporting live front-office applications is highly advantageous.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving

​

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.