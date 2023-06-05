Staff data engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Are you passionate about bringing together the world of data and business to motivate change? Data and Analytics are a cross-collaborative team of experts who build, integrate, manage, and maintain intelligent data products at rapid pace.We’re looking for curious minds who are excited by the opportunity to create and deliver an exciting suite of digital products and services to advance the global energy transition. You will need to solve complex business challenges whilst collaborating and co-innovating globally, backed by a culture that encourages creativity and curiosity, and a team that brings out the best in each other.



Key Responsibilities

Leads the team to write, deploy, and maintain software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data

Architects, designs, implements, and maintains reliable and scalable data solutions in the Azure cloud environment using Scrum/Agile methodology

Establishes metadata management, data catalogs, data lineage, data standards, data stewardship, and standard practices across the organization

Leads the team to establish Data Governance model including people, process, and technology to sustain data quality

Researches and promotes new tools and techniques to shape the future of the data engineering environment

Works closely with data scientists, micro-service developers, and security authorities to build out data platform incrementally and securely

Develops data modelling standard processes and acts as a domain expert for data models across all areas of the business

Mentors and shares knowledge with the team to provide design reviews, discussions, and prototypes

Leads customer discussions from a technical standpoint to deploy, run, and audit standard methodologies for cloud products

Guides team to deploy secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements; develops, maintains, and improves CI / CD pipeline

Works with following site-reliability engineering standard methodologies: on-call rotations for services they maintain, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs. Design, build, deploy and maintain infrastructure as code. Containerizes server deployments.

Actively contributes to improve developer velocity

Education

Bachelor or higher degree in computer science, Engineering, Information Systems, or other quantitative fields



Required Experience

Demonstrable coding expertise in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g., Python, Scala, Java, etc)

Deep and hands-on experience (typically 7+ years) designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining, and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments

Hands on experience with: Databricks and using Spark for data processing (batch and/or real-time) Configuring Delta Lake on Azure Databricks Languages: Python, Scala, SQL Cloud platforms: Azure (ideally) or AWS Azure Data Factory Azure Data Lake, Azure SQL DB, Synapse, and Cosmos DB Data Management Gateway, Azure Storage Options, Stream Analytics and Event Hubs Designing data solutions in Azure incl. data distributions and partitions, scalability, disaster recovery and high availability Data modeling with relational or data-warehouse systems

Sophisticated hand-on experience with different query languages

Azure DevOps (or similar tools) for source control & building CI/CD pipelines

Understanding Data Structures & Algorithms & their performance

Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systems

Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages

Internal client management and ability to lead large organizations via influence

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



