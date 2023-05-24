Job summary

Responsible for delivering business analysis and consulting activities for the defined specialism using advanced technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships with a range of stakeholders, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and managing process and system improvements to deliver business value. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Job Description:

We are recruiting a Staff Data Engineer, to lead technical delivery of strategic best-in-class digital, data & analytics products for bp’s global business.



What is the day to day like?



As a Staff Data Engineer, you will work as the data engineering manager of a global team of data engineers & software engineers in a Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe).



You will spearhead work on a variety of data engineering projects across our Fuels Supply & Midstream businesses. You will combine technical expertise with strong business acumen and data domain knowledge to create value for bp by defining, building and supporting big data & analytics products. You will lead teams and will also continue to be hands-on, for example writing and reviewing code, architecting distributed data systems and providing actionable, pragmatic insights in technical design reviews. Data Engineering & Data Management is a discipline at bp and the individual will contribute to building and networking within the discipline.



In this role, you will develop knowledge of best-in-class cloud data and analytics solutions, staying well-informed of industry best-practice and new technologies. You will support the team by leading, coaching, developing and mentoring squad members, creating positive engagement and driving an inclusive work environment.



What we want to see from you!

You will be a data professional with a passion for making a difference and enabling the Energy transition.

Experience leading, growing and developing a data engineering team of around 10-30 people

Deep and hands-on experience (typically 10+ years) designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments

Detailed development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Pyspark)

Advanced SQL knowledge

Knowledge of AWS Cloud (S3, IAM, Redshift)

Strong stakeholder management and ability to lead large organizations through influence

Continuous learning and improvement mindset

Prior experience in the energy industry crucial

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.