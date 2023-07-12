Staff data engineer

Job summary

Technology and software specialists providing innovative, custom built or customized software and technical platforms to BP colleagues and external users. Primary activities will be in the development, customization, testing and support of IT applications and platforms, as well as contribution to technical designs. You will develop and test software with a focus on software defined infrastructure, creating automated processes for the software manufacturing lifecycle which may be full CI/CD pipelines or sub-components for build and deployment depending on the platform technology in use.You will be part of bp’s Data & Analytics Platform organization, the group responsible for the platforms and services that operate bp’s big data supply chain. The portfolio covers technologies that support the life cycle of critical data products in bp, bringing together data producers and consumers through enablement and industrial scale operations of data ingestion, processing, storage and publishing, including data visualisation, advanced analytics, data science and data discovery platforms. Specifically, you will be part of the Digital Twin team which is bp’s platform for representing our real world processes and assets in the digital space. This includes aggregation of relationships in the knowledge graph as well as visualization tools to represent our data in both 2D and 3D tools.Data Engineers (as a job family) will focus on underpinning or enabling technology platforms with a lens on data quality, performance, integrity, and scalability.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



DESIRABLE CRITERIA Deep and hands-on experience designing, planning, implementing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments. Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Java, C#, C++) Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systems Extensive Experience in using Azure cloud data services e.g. Azure Data Factory, Synapse Analytics, Azure Kubernetes Services, Function Apps, IoT Hub, Event Hub, Azure Remote Render Exposure to building data pipelines utilizing technologies and frameworks (e.g. Python, Scala, Java) Working understanding of Knowledge Graph technologies and query languages (ex: Neo4j, CosmosDB, GraphQL, Gremlin, Cypher) Understanding of data ontologies and how both inferred and implicit relationships are built Graph Algorithm experience (Crawler, Isolations, etc) Rest API and Open API specification understanding / experience Exposure to adjacent domains such as platforms, storage, databases, etc. You know your way around a command-line. Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages Good knowledge and understanding of modern development methodologies (Agile using Scrum and/or Kanban). Working experience with Azure DevOps and CI/CD Good stakeholder management and ability to lead large organizations through influence



