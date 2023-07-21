Staff data engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for delivering business analysis and consulting activities for the defined specialism using advanced technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships with a range of stakeholders, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and managing process and system improvements to deliver business value. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for delivering business analysis and consulting activities for the defined specialism using advanced technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships with a range of stakeholders, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and managing process and system improvements to deliver business value. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.



Job Description:

Senior Data Engineer will work as part of an Agile software delivery team; typically delivering within an Agile Scrum framework. Duties will include attending daily scrums, sprint reviews, retrospectives, backlog prioritisation and enhancements.

Will coach, mentor and support the data engineering squad on the full range of data engineering and solutions development activities covering requirements gathering and analysis, solutions design, coding and development, testing, implementation and operational support.

Will work closely with the Product Owner to understand requirements / user stories and have the ability to plan and estimate the time taken to deliver the user stories.

Proactively collaborate with the Product Owner, Data Architects, Data Scientists, Business Analysts, and Visualisation developers to meet the acceptance criteria

Will be very highly skilled and experienced in use of tools and techniques such as AWS Data Lake technologies, Redshift, Glue, Spark SQL, Athena

Years of Experience: 13- 15





Essential domain expertise / skillset:



Experience in Big Data Technologies – AWS, Redshift, Glue, Py-spark

•Experience of MPP (Massive Parallel Processing) databases helpful – e.g. Teradata, Netezza

•Challenges involved in Big Data – large table sizes (e.g. depth/width), even distribution of data

•Experience of programming- SQL, Python

•Data Modelling experience/awareness – Third Normal Form, Dimensional Modelling

•Data Pipelining skills – Data blending, etc

•Visualisation experience – Tableau, PBI, etc

•Data Management experience – e.g. Data Quality, Security, etc

•Experience of working in a cloud environment - AWS

•Development/Delivery methodologies – Agile, SDLC.

•Experience working in a geographically disparate team













Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.