Staff data engineer

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



At BP, we are playing to win!

BP has a clear ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner by reimagining energy. Our goal is to deliver the future of mobility, energy, and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new point of view, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero!

Showcase your technical expertise and skills with strong business acumen and data validated experience to bring value for bp by defining, building, and supporting big data & analytics products. You will also continue to be hands-on, for example writing and reviewing code, architecting distributed data systems and providing actionable, pragmatic insights in technical design reviews.

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

Design, implement and maintain reliable and scalable data infrastructure, including design and development of industrial scale data pipelines to capture, store, process and publish platform telemetry for performance and utilization analytics, and support the development and build the automation of system performance and metrics

Collaboration with portfolio data platform teams to apply existing data products, ingestion patterns, or automations to avoid custom development while contributing to the enhancement and creation of these shared assets when gaps are identified

Lead the end-to-end technical data lifecycle and corresponding data technology stack for their data domain and to have a deep understanding of the bp technology stack.

Write, deploy and maintain software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data, and responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements; develops, maintains and improves CI / CD pipeline.

Adhere to and advocate for software engineering standard methodologies (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation).

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C++)

Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed system.

Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark) is a plus

Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in a wide range of technologies across all data lifecycle stages, staying on top of the latest developments in the field

Strong customer management and ability to lead large initiatives through technical influence

Continuous learning and improvement approach desired

BS degree or equivalent experience in computer science

Good to have Master of database and SQL knowledge

We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role.

If you’d like to understand more about working at BP and the exciting work we do in Innovation and Engineering, please have a read through Innovation & engineering | What we do | Home (bp.com)



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



