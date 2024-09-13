Staff data engineer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Responsibilities

Leads, grows and develops a team of data engineers that writes, deploys and maintains software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp.

Creates positive engagement and drives an inclusive work environment with team and stakeholders through the quality of interactions and collaboration across multiple business entities.

Set and communicate team priorities that align and support the broader organization’s goals

Effectively works with cross-disciplinary collaborators and stakeholders across multiple business entities.

Set clear expectations with individuals based on their level and role and aligned to the broader organization’s goals. Meet regularly with individuals to discuss performance and development and provide feedback and coaching

Develop the mid-term technical vision and roadmap within the scope of your (often multiple) team(s)

Evolve the roadmap to meet anticipated future requirements and infrastructure needs

Architects and designs reliable and scalable data infrastructure.

Advocates for and ensures their team adheres to software engineering best practices (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation),

Responsible for service reliability and following site-reliability engineering best practices: on-call rotations for services they oversee, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs.

Qualifications

Essential

BS degree in computer science or related field

Experience (typically 2+ years) leading, growing and developing a data engineering team of around 7-30 people

Deep and hands-on experience (typically 5+ years) designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments

3+ years of experience in a technical leadership role, overseeing projects

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Scala, Java, C#)

Solid database and SQL knowledge

Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systems

Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages

Strong stakeholder management and ability to lead teams through managerial and technical influence

Continuous learning and improvement mindset

Desired

No prior experience in the energy industry required

Senior Platform Engineer - (Individual Contributor, Grade H)

Responsibilities

As a Senior Platform Engineer, you will be responsible for designing, building, and maintaining the software infrastructure and services that powers our technology platforms. In this role, you will provide technical leadership of junior engineers to ensure that the platform is highly available, scalable, and secure. You will also be responsible for developing features, improving the platform's performance, and providing technical support to other teams.

Design and document sophisticated software components, services, and platforms

Implement robust and maintainable code with clear and maintained documentation

Deliver customer value in iterative fashion while working towards longer term systems to solve roadmap goals with increasing efficiency

Serve as a technical lead and own projects end-to-end

Communicate status and changes to the work they are responsible and accountable for, keep all stakeholders informed of changes and updates to original plan

Design test automation on all code implemented through unit testing and integration testing

Work with internal and external teams to bring new platforms to market

Maintain and enhance software frameworks for development

Serve as a technical mentor for other engineers on the team

Participate in code reviews and contribute to the development of best practices

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve platform-related issues

Support internal and external audit teams to prepare for and participate in security, software licensing, and regulatory audits, ensuring that all necessary documentation and evidence is available and accurate

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement new controls and procedures to ddress identified compliance gaps or risks

Define behaviour driven development cycle for Glue PySpark SDLF data pipelines

create training material and run sessions to support data engineers to adopt of new tooling and ways of working

define target Python package to consolidate existing Glue PySpark SDLF data pipeline helper functions

Support Bazel adoption for Data / Software Engineers across C&P

Improve development velocity, pull request merge rate, and product quality through introduction of continuous integration pipelines for Glue PySpark jobs:

design continuous integration solution for PySpark data pipelines

implement continuous integration pipelines within subtenant repositories

Improve development velocity though introduction of continuous deployment pipelines:

collaborate with AWS Data Hub platform team to define Glue PySpark SDLF data pipeline deployment APIs

collaborate with bp DevInfra and AWS Data Hub platform team to develop continuous deployment solution

support subtenant adoption of continuous deployment pipelines

Technical Skills we need from you

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Computer Information Systems or equivalent work experience

Competent in the ability to adapt to new technologies and processes, and be able to work independently and as part of a team

Competent in problem-solving, with the ability to analyze complex problems, identify root causes and develop creative and effective solutions

Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate with your peers through to senior leaders. You should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, work through problems, and find productive solutions

Self-starter, able to handle ambiguity, navigate uncertainty, identify risks, and find the right people and tools to get the job done

Software Skills

Competent in at least one programming language (C#, Python, or TypeScript) including object-oriented design. You should be competent in the use of data structures, algorithms, runtime complexity, API and database design, as well as unit and functional test methodologies

Competent in writing secure, stable, testable, and maintainable code with minimal defects

Competent in systems design

4+ years of experience in software development, with a focus on platform or service engineering

Competent in software engineering practices & best practices for full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, continuous deployments, testing, and operations

Competent in designing and building complex software systems end-to-end which have been optimally delivered and operated in production. You should understand security and privacy best practices as well as how to properly monitor, log, and alarm production systems

Infrastructure Skills

Competent in building and scaling infrastructure services using Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure

Competent in the understanding of using core cloud application infrastructure services including identity platforms, networking, storage, databases, containers, and serverless

Competent in troubleshooting large-scale distributed production systems

4+ years of experience working on production systems. You’ll have supported these production systems through on-call rotations

Database Skills

Competent knowledge of databases, such as relational, graph, document, and key-value

Competent ability in data modeling



