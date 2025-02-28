Staff data engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Let me tell you about the role

A data engineer designs, constructs, installs, tests, and maintains highly scalable data management systems. They are responsible for building the infrastructure that allows for the generation, collection, and analysis of large datasets. Key responsibilities include developing, constructing, testing, and maintaining architectures such as databases and large-scale processing systems, ensuring that architectures support data analytics, and preparing data for prescriptive and predictive modeling. Data engineers also develop data set processes for data modeling, mining, and production, integrate new data management technologies and software engineering tools into existing structures, and collaborate with data scientists and analysts to ensure data accuracy and accessibility. They play a critical role in enabling the data-driven decision-making process by ensuring that data pipelines are robust, efficient, and scalable.

What you will deliver

Part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other data engineers, software engineers, data scientists, data managers and business partners.

Independently identifies problems to be solved in their broader organization as a result of in-depth technical and business understanding.

Architects, designs, implements and maintains reliable and scalable data infrastructure to move, process and serve data.

Normally serves as a tech lead role for one large scale project or multiple medium size projects.

Effectively manages project delivery with mature agile management skills.

Writes, deploys and maintains software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp.

Adheres to and advocates for software engineering best practices (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation).

Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements; develops, maintains and improves CI / CD pipeline.

Responsible for service reliability and following site-reliability engineering best practices: on-call rotations for services they maintain, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs. Design, build, deploy and maintain infrastructure as code. Containerizes server deployments.

Actively contributes to improve developer velocity and engineering excellence.

Participates in industry working group for standard evolution.

Actively mentors others, contributes to or leads data engineering learning and development paths.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Essential

A record of successes in deep and hands-on experience (typically 8+ years) designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Scala, Java, C#)

Master of database and SQL knowledge

Experience leading design and implementation of large-scale distributed data systems

Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in a wide range of technologies across all data lifecycle stages, staying on top of the latest developments in the field

Strong stakeholder management and ability to lead large initiatives through technical influence

Continuous learning and improvement mindset

BS degree in computer science or related field or equivalent knowledge and experience

Desired

No prior experience in the energy industry required



