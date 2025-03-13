Job summary

Technology



IT&S Group



Staff Data Engineer

You will work with the Fleet Team within the Mobility & Convenience organization is a dynamic and integral part of

our operations, responsible for the technology underpinning our fleet business globally,

supporting the significantly growing number of fleet vehicles in the mobility & convenience

space by deploying innovative marketing and consumer engagement strategies.

You will be working on solutions for car & van and truck segments across fossil fuel and electric

vehicles, enabling Fleet Managers with the digital tools and services to manage complexity

across their fleet vehicles and drivers, complying with regulations and reducing total cost of

ownership.

Let me tell you about the role

A data engineer designs, constructs, installs, tests, and maintains highly scalable data

management systems. They are responsible for building the infrastructure that allows for the

generation, collection, and analysis of large datasets. Key responsibilities include developing,

constructing, testing, and maintaining architectures such as databases and large-scale

processing systems, ensuring that architectures support data analytics, and preparing data for

prescriptive and predictive modeling. Data engineers also develop data set processes for data

modeling, mining, and production, integrate new data management technologies and software

engineering tools into existing structures, and collaborate with data scientists and analysts to

ensure data accuracy and accessibility. They play a critical role in enabling the data-driven

decision-making process by ensuring that data pipelines are robust, efficient, and scalable.

What you will deliver

•Part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other data engineers, software

engineers, data scientists, data managers and business partners.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



