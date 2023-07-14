Staff data engineer

Job summary

Part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other data engineers, software engineers, data scientists, data managers and business partners. Independently identifies problems to be solved in their broader organization as a result of in-depth technical and business understanding. Architects, designs, implements and maintains reliable and scalable data infrastructure to move, process and serve data. Normally serves as a tech lead role for one large scale project or multiple medium size projects. Effectively manages project delivery with mature agile management skills. Writes, deploys and maintains software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp. Adheres to and advocates for software engineering best practices (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation). Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements; develops, maintains and improves CI / CD pipeline. Responsible for service reliability and following site-reliability engineering best practices: on-call rotations for services they maintain, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs. Design, build, deploy and maintain infrastructure as code. Containerizes server deployments. Actively contributes to improve developer velocity and engineering excellence. Participates in industry working group for standard evolution. Actively mentors others, contributes to or leads data engineering learning and development paths Why join us At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



BS degree in computer science or related field

A record of successes in deep and hands-on experience (typically 8+ years) designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Scala, Java, C#)

Master of database and SQL knowledge

Experience leading design and implementation of large-scale distributed data systems

Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in a wide range of technologies across all data lifecycle stages, staying on top of the latest developments in the field



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



