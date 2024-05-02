Site traffic information and cookies

Staff data scientist

  • Location United Kingdom - London
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ076939
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering


Job Family Group:

IT&S Group


Job Description:

Responsibilities

  • This is a People Manager role overlooking 5-15 people

  • Part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other data scientists, data engineers software engineers, data managers and business partners. This is an individual contributor role.

  • Build scalable, re-usable, impactful data science products, usually containing statistical or machine learning algorithms, in collaboration with data engineers and software engineers.

  • Carry out data analyses to yield practical business insights.  

  • Adhere to and advocate for data science standard methodologies (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation).

  • Present results to peers and senior management. 

  • Actively contribute to improve developer velocity.

Qualifications

Essential

  • Experience in leading, growing and developing a team.

  • MSc or PhD degree in a quantitative field.

  • Hands-on experience (typically 8+ years) designing, planning, prototyping, productionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data science products in complex environments.

  • Experience in Product experimentation, A/ B testing, Causal Inference, Causal AI, Advanced Statistics, Bayesian statistics, Uplift Analysis

  • Deep applied knowledge of data science tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.

  • Thorough understanding of underlying mathematical foundations of statistics and machine learning.

  • Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C++)

  • Advanced SQL knowledge.

  • Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark).

  • Knowledge of experimental design and analysis.

  • Customer-centric and pragmatic mindset. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

  • Strong stakeholder management and ability to lead large organizations through influence.

  • Continuous learning and improvement mindset.

Desired

  • No prior experience in the energy industry required.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

  • A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

  • Possibility to join social communities and networks

  • A healthy work-life balance

  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

  • Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

  • Life & health insurance, medical care package

  • And many others benefits!

Legal Disclaimer:

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving


