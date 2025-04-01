Entity:Technology
About Bp:
Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.
You Will Work With
This role is a key part of bp’s ERP Transformation Programme (Quantum), leading a SAP S/4 driven Programme Delivery Team focused on Production & Operations business at bp. You will engage with programme leadership, business sponsors, operations leads, plant managers, IT leadership, and external partners to drive the successful deployment of SAP S/4HANA into asset-intensive environments. The role requires close collaboration with Enterprise Architects, Solution Teams, Business Transformation Units, and Site Operations Teams to ensure seamless implementation and business adoption.
Let Me Tell You About the Role
As a Staff Delivery Manager, you will lead the programme management and deployment activities of SAP S/4HANA across asset-intensive business units, ensuring that the transition from legacy ERP systems to SAP S/4HANA is executed smoothly.
This role requires deep expertise in SAP solutions for asset-intensive industries, with a particular focus on operations, plant maintenance, and production planning. You will oversee project execution, risk management, stakeholder alignment, and programme governance while ensuring adherence to global transformation objectives.
What You Will Deliver
Lead the technical programme management and delivery of the ERP Transformation Roadmap across Production & Operations business units.
Develop and manage detailed programme plans, timelines, and budgets, ensuring alignment with transformation goals.
Oversee the business readiness, change management, and stakeholder engagement for successful SAP adoption.
Work closely with plant operations, maintenance teams, and site leaders to ensure seamless integration of SAP solutions.
Ensure SAP solutions meet the operational needs of asset-intensive processes, with a focus on maintenance execution, production planning, scheduling, and asset reliability.
Define and implement governance frameworks, risk management processes, and escalation mechanisms.
Provide executive-level insights, reporting, and recommendations on deployment progress, risks, and value realisation.
Drive adherence to SAP deployment best practices, ensuring integration with broader IT and business strategies.
Collaborate with technical teams, data migration specialists, and solution architects to ensure a smooth transition from legacy systems.
Oversee third-party vendors, system integrators, and external consultants, ensuring timely delivery of programme milestones.
Support business teams in testing, training, and post-go-live stabilisation activities.
Foster a culture of continuous improvement and operational excellence throughout the programme lifecycle.
What You Will Need to Be Successful (Experience and Qualifications)
Essential
Bachelor’s degree in business, Engineering, IT, or a related field.
12+ years of experience in programme and project management, with a strong focus on SAP ERP deployments.
Proven experience in deploying SAP S/4HANA in asset-intensive industries (Upstream, Refining, Manufacturing, or Heavy Industries).
Strong knowledge of SAP Plant Maintenance (PM), Production Planning (PP), and Integration with Asset Management solutions.
Experience in managing large-scale SAP implementation programmes, with a focus on business transformation, change management, and operational impact.
Strong stakeholder engagement skills, with the ability to navigate complex business and IT landscapes.
Understanding of business process design, operational efficiency, and system adoption strategies.
Experience in managing third-party system integrators, vendors, and consulting partners.
Strong risk management and problem-solving skills, with the ability to manage programme complexities and escalations effectively.
Knowledge of Agile, Waterfall, and hybrid programme delivery models.
Familiarity with ITIL, SAFe, and enterprise IT governance frameworks.
Desired
PMP, PRINCE2, or SAFe certification.
Experience in SAP S/4HANA transformation programmes.
Background in enterprise IT governance and ERP programme management frameworks.
Experience working with third-party system integrators and managed service providers.
Experience in SAP Intelligent Asset Management, IoT-driven maintenance, and predictive analytics.
Knowledge of SAP EAM (Enterprise Asset Management), SAP PM, and SAP Work Management.
Prior experience in energy, utilities, or manufacturing sectors.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.