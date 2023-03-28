Staff enterprise technology engineer

Job summary

BP has embarked on an ambitious plan to modernize and transform using digital technologies to drive efficiency, effective and new business models. You are a Enterprise Technology Engineer, a senior member in the team providing custom-built or customized IT platforms for BP colleagues, customers and external partners. Bp's cloud platforms support hosting of applications which in turn, supports and returns revenue earning activity and business value for BP. Strong themes running throughout Cloud Engineering include modernising existing systems, automation of manual activity, focus on operational integrity at scale, optimization of technical resources, modernisation and speed to value.



Core Skillset

Cloud Technologies & Associated Tooling

DevOps & Agile Practices.

Networking & Content Delivery

VM, Load Balancers, Network related security across AWS and Azure.

AWS - VPC, Gateways, EC2, S3, RDS / Migration & Transfer, Lambda, Router53, SQS, SNS and CloudWatch.

Azure – Compute, Networking, Storage and Databases.

Azure DevOps knowledge is beneficial.

Backup and Disaster Recovery concepts.

Concepts of Security, Identity and Compliance standards.

Customer Engagement – Candidate should be able to communicate effectively.

PowerShell, ARM, Ansible, Terraform and CloudFormation knowledge is beneficial.

Containers & container Orchestration knowledge is highly desirable.

Understand migration and apps modernisation practices

Data and Analytics knowledge is beneficial.

AI + machine Learning, IoT knowledge is beneficial.

Provide ongoing feedback to your team, with the aim of supporting their performance and development within the Compute > Cloud Engineering Team (CES)

Be responsible for squad member’s personal development and the management of performance reviews.

Contribute to relevant supply and demand conversations, to adequately staff squads with appropriately skilled employees.

Assess candidates as part of the Talent Acquisition process.

Sharing knowledge (cross-pollination) between Chapter members that can be utilised by various Squads.

Safety and Compliance: Safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and compliance in everything that we do.



Requirements

Ideally a Bachelor's (or higher) degree preferably in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics or a hard science or equivalent experience.

AWS and Azure experience in a relevant role of at least 2-3 years

Cloud certification in either cloud is desirable (both preferred but not essential)

You are confident working with commonly used network equipment in an enterprise environment (such as Cisco, Juniper, HPE/Aruba, etc).

You will have had exposure to adjacent domains such as platforms, storage, databases, etc. You know your way around a command-line.

You have good knowledge and understanding of modern development methodologies (Agile using Scrum and/or Kanban).

You know about DevOps practices and techniques such as Value Stream Mapping, Lean, flow, eliminating waste.

You have experience of modern approaches to source-code management and control through tools such as TFS, GitHub, Jenkins, Malvern etc.

You have good interpersonal skills including the ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.

You will be certified to Cloud Architect level and be comfortable working in the AWS/Azure portals and be familiar with most of the most common services.Bp have several flavours of cloud with inclusions and exclusions along the way.We have federated (hub & spoke) as well as Enterprise (IaaS like) and our Engineers are comfortable working across both AWS and Microsoft Azure Platform Services (MAPS) teams and platforms.Comfortable with:​​​​Desirable CriteriaAbility to train, guide and develop graduates and newbies to cloud