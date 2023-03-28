Staff enterprise technology engineer

BP has embarked on an ambitious plan to modernize and transform using digital technologies to drive efficiency, effective and new business models. You are a Enterprise Technology Engineer, a senior member in the team providing custom-built or customized IT platforms for BP colleagues, customers and external partners. Bp's cloud platforms support hosting of applications which in turn, supports and returns revenue earning activity and business value for BP. Strong themes running throughout Cloud Engineering include modernising existing systems, automation of manual activity, focus on operational integrity at scale, optimization of technical resources, modernisation and speed to value.