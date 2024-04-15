Staff enterprise technology engineer

Job summary

We require a strong individual to lead a diverse devops team of engineers accountable for the delivery of identity governance processes and procedures and the automation of identity lifecycle management across bp. The person will be responsible for delivery of both development & operational activities for identity governance processes (joiners, movers and leavers). The role requires working closely with IAM IGA platform, integration product teams and architecture as

well as interfacing with the bp helpdesk services and key business areas such as bp P&C, P&O, BPX, Trading, bpPulse and Shipping. The role is responsible for the successful end to end lifecycle of identities including identity attestation processes and effective leavers governance. The person will play an active role in supporting annual audit reporting responsibilities across processes (e.g. SOX Leavers Control etc).

Responsibilities include:

As the lead engineer of the Identity Governance product and team, you will be responsible for

Evolving the delivery of Identity Governance to be a customer backed, product lead capability.

Developing the product strategy and roadmap and coordinating and leading regular product governance and planning workshops.

Input into and informing investment planning through production of documented product strategies, roadmaps and operating plans including OKR’s.

Overseeing the work distribution across the devops team and managing work planning and work resourcing including supplier and purchase order management.

Communicating with all stakeholders including senior peoples in P&C, I&E and other areas of bp.

Successfully owning the designing, developing and deploying new processes and automations and continually improving the performance of existing processes and automations.

Working in Agile Ways of working with all IT squads and Business Partners as One Team with One Goal. Contributing to the regulatory reporting solution design; and supporting Product Owner in decomposing and prioritising the product backlog.

Ensuring operational integrity and operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls.

All incident and problem management and leading operational support ensuring the successful completion of transaction automation and managing any processing issues and taking responsibility for investigation, diagnosis and incident resolution.

Preparing process and design documents and gathering requirements effectively.

Facilitating and coordinating meetings with multiple teams and people.

Ensuring the continual development of skills across the team including sharing knowledge, cross-pollination of skills and learning new skills.

Required Skills

Functional Skills

Business Analysis

The IAM Engineer should possess expert-level skills in business process analysis and requirements gathering for complex IAM projects.

Ability to lead strategic IAM initiatives, conduct feasibility studies, and guide partners on IAM standard methodologies and industry trends.

Expertise in preparing the Design Document and System Requirement document.

Privacy

The IAM Engineer should have comprehensive expertise in privacy regulations and their application to IAM systems.

They should be able to develop and implement privacy frameworks, lead privacy impact assessments, and advise on privacy-by-design principles in IAM solution architectures.

Data

Ability to work effectively with large volumes of data in order to analyse and derive actionable insight from identity data.

Use data to provide factual measurement and drive actions.

An effective level of skills in working with data through either SQL, Python, Excel, PowerBI or other technologies.

Audit

The IAM Engineer should have knowledge and experience in IAM audit processes, controls, and compliance frameworks.

Architecture

The IAM Engineer should have a comprehensive understanding of IAM frameworks, protocols, and standards, along with practical experience in implementing IAM solutions.

Technical Skills

Identity and Access Management Systems

Experience in working with market leading Identity Governance & Administration (IGA) solutions for example Saviynt, ForgeRock, Sailpoint etc.

Ability to architect and design complex IAM solutions.

Expertise in integrating IAM systems with diverse applications, platforms, and technologies.

Proficiency in optimizing and scaling IAM systems for enterprise-wide deployments.

Authentication and Authorization Mechanisms

Expertise in advanced authentication and authorization mechanisms, including risk-based authentication and attribute-based access control

Ability to design and implement highly secure and advanced SSO solutions

Knowledge of emerging trends and technologies in authentication and authorization.

Security & Compliance

Understanding of security measures, controls, and standard methodologies within IAM systems

Understanding of regulatory compliance requirements and ability to ensure IAM systems' compliance

Infrastructure and Network Security

Knowledge of or experience with cloud infrastructure and the designing and implementation of secure and highly available IAM infrastructure architectures.

Knowledge of network security concepts and secure infrastructure configurations specific to IAM systems.

Understanding of disaster recovery and business continuity for IAM environments. · Scripting/Programming

Basic scripting or programming languages for automation and customization within IAM systems.

Understanding of API’s and integration architectures

Qualifications

Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics or relevant job experience

Experience

Proven experience in Identity & Access Management domain

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

