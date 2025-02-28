Entity:Technology
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
You Will Work With
This role is a key part of the Enterprise Applications Sustain & Operations Team, overseeing the applications portfolio outside of ERP with a focus on Strategy, Legal, Ethics & Compliance, and other corporate functions. You will collaborate with business stakeholders, IT service teams, application owners, enterprise architects, and third-party service providers to ensure optimal performance, security, and continuous improvement of these critical business applications.
About the Role
As a Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer – Non-ERP Applications, you will act as a Senior Service Owner, ensuring the stability, reliability, and continuous enhancement of the global non-ERP applications estate. This role requires expertise in application service management, landscape oversight, incident management, automation, and strategic road mapping, covering a variety of technology platforms used for corporate governance, risk management, legal operations, and compliance management.
You will be responsible for ensuring that application sustain operations, incident response, lifecycle management, and service automation initiatives align with business priorities and IT best practices. This includes oversight of business application availability, system performance, automation frameworks, and governance alignment.
What You Will Deliver
Oversee non-ERP application sustain operations, ensuring availability, performance, and compliance with business needs.
Act as the Service Owner for applications related to Legal, Strategy, Ethics & Compliance, defining and implementing incident, problem, and change management best practices.
Manage application lifecycle, vendor relationships, upgrades, patches, and long-term support strategies.
Collaborate with business stakeholders, application owners, and IT service teams to define service-level agreements (SLAs) and operational KPIs.
Drive automation initiatives, leveraging AI-driven monitoring, workflow automation, and orchestration tools to enhance operational efficiency.
Develop and implement service automation strategies, reducing manual intervention and improving system resilience.
Support the integration and modernization of legacy applications, ensuring alignment with enterprise technology strategies.
Establish and enforce security, compliance, and risk management policies for corporate function applications.
Lead major incident response activities, ensuring rapid resolution and root cause analysis.
Provide technical leadership in non-ERP sustain operations, mentoring junior team members and service engineers.
Ensure alignment with enterprise IT service management (ITSM) and governance frameworks.
Engage with third-party vendors, SaaS providers, and managed service teams to optimize application support structures.
What You Will Need to Be Successful (Experience and Qualifications)
Essential
Bachelor’s or master’s degree in information technology, Computer Science, or a related field.
12+ years of experience in enterprise application sustain operations, service management, and automation.
Strong expertise in non-ERP business applications, particularly those related to corporate governance, legal compliance, and ethics & risk management.
Proven experience in service ownership, ITSM practices (incident, problem, and change management), and application performance optimization.
Experience implementing workflow automation, AI-driven monitoring, and service orchestration for enterprise applications.
Deep understanding of application security, compliance, and risk management.
Strong knowledge of ITIL frameworks, Agile methodologies, and DevOps practices in enterprise application management.
Ability to lead and influence cross-functional teams, IT support organizations, and third-party service providers.
Experience managing application lifecycle, cloud-based deployments, and SaaS integrations.
Desired
Certifications in ITIL, ServiceNow, or Application Lifecycle Management.
Experience with AI-powered IT Operations (AIOps) and automated application sustainment.
Hands-on experience with cloud-based business applications (Azure, AWS, Google Cloud).
Knowledge of SLA-driven IT operations, major incident management, and disaster recovery planning.
Prior experience in large-scale enterprise technology transformation initiatives.
About bp
bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.