Staff enterprise technology engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

ROLE SYNOPSIS

Clear and accurate description of the role i.e. business context, why the job exists, purpose of the role. The Role

Synopsis is a brief statement to determine:

· The job and its purpose – Why does the job exist?

· Desired strategic outcome of the position – What is the job intended to achieve?

· Where the job fits into the organisation’s goals – What impact does the role have on bp’s business?

· Exactly what the position is required for – How does it impact bp’s business?

Senior Endur Technology Engineers in the bp Disciplines Model

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Senior Endur Technology Engineer you are an

Endur expert bringing deep application and trading expertise to bp. Endur Technology Engineers work within bp’s Gas and

Power Trading division on the core trading and risk management platform, Endur. You will bring an extensive knowledge of

commodity trading and the use of ERTM systems to manage this activity. You will be familiar with both the business

application of these technologies and the broad concepts behind Agile technology delivery and DevOps.

bp operates a discipline-based organization and Endur Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of

our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology

specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your

skills over time.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of

changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous

learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of

the Engineering Community.

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team

player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others,

while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your

impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete

tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to

situations as they arise.

European Gas & Power (EGP) is part of bp’s trading business based in Canary Wharf, London. It is front and centre in bp’s

plans to move away from Oil to a future of renewable energy. The gas business is a crucial element of this transition

providing base load capacity and the ability to meet peak demand, while the power business is investing heavily in wind and

solar. Their power strategy includes reaching 12GW of renewable power by 2030; which equates to one third of the UK’s

total current demand.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

· The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a

culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

· Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology

Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

· Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered

from the appropriate technology platform

·

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security

standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

· Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and

architecture diagrams.

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

· Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems, economics or a numerate degree

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

· Experience

· At least 10 years of hands-on experience implementing and extending features in OpenLink Endur

· Endur configuration for Deal lifecycle, Confirmations, Settlement invoicing and scheduling

Endur Grid Architecture, messaging layer such as ECOMM, event driven framework and data models. · Understanding of Endur Reporting architecture, including understanding of core Risk simulation results and modules of Endur such as APM, TPM, DMS, Connex and EOD Workflows · Understand Endur deployment procedures including CMM import/export and cloud DevOps · Experience working across all areas of the trading floor of Front/Mid/Back office · Working with business analysts and traders to elaborate requirements, design and implement efficient application solutions · Experience working on at least one globally traded market, preferably physical commodities · Implementing a test regime to ensure solution quality across the delivery · Working with a hybrid team of delivery resources (internal & external); utilising scrum methodology where relevant · Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and stakeholders up to senior executive level

DESIRABLE CRITERIA

· Experience working on European gas and power traded market

· Endur system configuration to support Power, CO2, GO and Nat Gas Portfolios - Physical Trading and Financial

trading.

· Working with solution architecture to ensure an end-to-end application landscape which meets business

requirements

· Reviewing and elaborating interface specifications for other systems connecting to Endur

Core Skills Expectations :

· Agile Core Practices - Understand and apply agile values and principles and core agility practices to the work of the team;

including agile mindset and focus on customer, product and team to generate value.

· Technical Specialism - The development and exploitation of expertise in any specific area of information or

communications technology, technique, method, product or application area.

· Configuration management and release - The lifecycle planning, control and management of the assets of an organization (such as documentation, software and service assets, including information relating to those assets and their relationships. This involves identification, classification and specification of all configuration items (CIs) and the interfaces to other processes and data. · Documentation and knowledge sharing - The systematic management of vital knowledge to create value for the organization by capturing, sharing, developing and exploiting the collective knowledge of the organization to improve performance, support decision making and mitigate risks. The development of a supportive and collaborative knowledge sharing culture to drive the successful adoption of technology solutions for knowledge management. Providing access to informal, tacit knowledge as well as formal, documented, explicit knowledge by facilitating internal and external collaboration and communications. · Information security - The selection, design, justification, implementation and operation of controls and management strategies to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, accountability and relevant compliance of information systems with legislation, regulation and relevant standards. · Metrics definition and Instrumentation - The development and operation of a measurement capability to support agreed organizational information needs. The planning, implementation, and control of activities to measure attributes of processes, products, and services in order to assess performance, progress, and provide indications and insights to actual or potential problems, issues, and risks. · Service operations and resiliency - The ability to build and operate services and applications at scale with automation to maintain high levels of availability. To do this, a combination of activities are required from the initial design and sizing of the infrastructure, network, and constituent components to determine throughput (# of transactions/requests, users) through to service health metrics, monitoring, alarming, and remediation. Each of these areas will combine human effort (e.g., a human is paged) as well as automated steps and tools to reduce operational burden and overhead. · Source control and code management - The practice of tracking and managing changes to code to help to resolve conflicts when merging contributions from multiple sources. This includes the use of best practices such as using pull requests and trunk based development, running automated testing and static analysis pre-commit, and preventing build breaks through automation/rollbacks. · Testing and Quality Assurance - Measure and maintain a high level of code quality from development through deployment to production. This includes automated and manual testing, including but not limited to: unit testing, static analysis, functional testing, UI testing, load testing, chaos testing. Testing should be done throughout the development lifecycle (agile) rather than being reserved to a specific milestone (waterfall). · Coaching - Uses a blend of formal and informal coaching to build the capability of the team to ensure that performance delivery is sustainable in the longer term and the team are motivated to continue to develop their capabilities. · Collaboration - The ability to collaborate with teams internally and externally to drive activities that support the wider bp strategy. Collaborative leaders enable and empower others to cooperate willingly to achieve positive results. They navigate a varied network of people, inside and outside of bp, to gain insight and ideas. They co-create through collective curiosity, communities and new collaboration tools to discover possibilities so that digital transformation and high performance can thrive at pace. They focus on being customer and user-centric. · Facilitation - Facilitates learning, group activities and group discussions. Uses a range of techniques to guide group sessions to appropriate and useful outcomes, in a constructive and timely manner · Mentoring - Provides a reciprocal and collaborative at-will relationship for the purpose of the mentee’s growth, learning, and career development. Often there is an emphasis on organizational goals, culture, career goals, advice on professional development, and work-life balance.



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

