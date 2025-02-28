Entity:Technology
This role collaborates closely with the ERP Sustain & Operations team to ensure the reliability, security, and performance of existing enterprise ERP platforms. You will also engage with the ERP Transformation Programme team, contributing technical expertise and hands-on engineering support to help deliver next-generation ERP capabilities. Working cross-functionally, you will interact with enterprise architects, security specialists, cloud engineers, business process owners, and external technology partners to ensure seamless integration and continuous improvement of ERP solutions.
About the Role
As a Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer (ERP Platforms, Integration & Automation), you will play a key role in supporting and optimising enterprise-wide ERP technology landscapes, ensuring their resilience, performance, and compliance. You will provide expertise in SAP S/4HANA, ERP security, system integration, and automation, supporting large-scale transformation and technology enablement initiatives.
Your role will focus on SAP platform integration, operational security, cloud ERP adoption, and automation frameworks. Collaborating with senior engineers, architects, and business stakeholders, you will contribute to the development of scalable, resilient, and secure enterprise ERP solutions.
What You Will Deliver
Support ERP technology integration, security frameworks, and automation initiatives across enterprise SAP landscapes.
Assist in maintaining end-to-end security of ERP platforms, ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements.
Contribute to ERP operations excellence, optimising system performance, availability, and scalability.
Support SAP S/4HANA transformation projects, ensuring seamless integration with enterprise IT systems.
Implement and maintain SAP governance, security standards, and risk management strategies.
Assist in developing automated security monitoring, vulnerability assessments, and identity management solutions for ERP environments.
Support CI/CD, DevOps, and Infrastructure-as-Code adoption for ERP deployments.
Ensure disaster recovery, high availability, and resilience planning for SAP and ERP platforms.
Work alongside business leaders, technology teams, and external vendors to ensure ERP solutions align with enterprise goals.
Provide hands-on support to ERP security and operations teams, fostering a culture of technical excellence and continuous improvement.
Support ERP investments, cybersecurity enhancements, and operational risk mitigation strategies.
What You Will Need to Be Successful (Experience and Qualifications)
Essential
Bachelor’s degree in technology, Engineering, or a related field.
7+ years of experience in ERP technology, security, and operations in large-scale global environments.
Strong working knowledge of SAP S/4HANA, ERP security frameworks, and cloud-based ERP solutions.
Experience in ERP platform integration, API development, and system automation.
Understanding of cybersecurity, compliance, and identity management within ERP landscapes.
Hands-on experience with SAP Basis, infrastructure security, and ERP system hardening.
Strong problem-solving skills, with the ability to troubleshoot and resolve complex ERP system issues.
Experience implementing CI/CD pipelines, DevOps methodologies, and Infrastructure-as-Code (Terraform, Ansible, etc.).
Familiarity with ITIL, Agile methodologies, and enterprise IT governance frameworks.
A passion for emerging SAP technologies, automation, and ERP transformation.
Desired
Certifications in SAP, Cloud Platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP), or ERP Security.
Experience with SAP AI/ML, SAP Security Automation, and SAP Industry Cloud solutions.
Exposure to large-scale SAP ERP migrations and automation-driven enhancements.
Experience working in highly regulated industries such as energy, finance, or manufacturing.
