You Will Work With
This role is a key part of the ERP Sustain & Operations Team, overseeing the current on-prem SAP ECC estate while preparing for the transition to the S/4HANA-based landscape being delivered by the ERP Transformation Programme Quantum. You will engage with service management teams, incident response teams, ERP operations specialists, enterprise architects, business stakeholders, and external technology partners to ensure a seamless and resilient ERP service.
Let Me Tell You About the Role
As a Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer – ERP Sustain Operations & Automation, you will act as a Senior Service Owner, ensuring the stability, reliability, and continuous improvement of the global ERP estate. This role requires expertise in ERP service management, incident response, landscape management, and automation, covering both SAP ECC and SAP S/4HANA environments.
You will be responsible for ensuring that ERP operational processes, incident management protocols, and service automation initiatives are aligned with business objectives and IT best practices. This includes oversight of ERP system availability, performance optimization, automation frameworks, and continuous service improvement strategies.
What You Will Deliver
Oversee ERP sustain operations, ensuring stability, availability, and performance of both SAP ECC and SAP S/4HANA.
Act as the Service Owner for ERP operations, defining and implementing best-in-class incident, problem, and change management processes.
Manage ERP landscape and system lifecycle, including upgrades, patches, and long-term maintenance strategies.
Collaborate with business stakeholders, IT service teams, and solution architects to define service-level agreements (SLAs) and operational KPIs.
Drive automation initiatives, leveraging AI-driven monitoring, self-healing capabilities, and ERP orchestration tools.
Develop and implement ERP service automation strategies, reducing manual effort and improving system reliability.
Support the transition from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA, ensuring minimal disruption and seamless integration of new processes.
Establish and enforce ERP security, compliance, and risk management frameworks.
Lead major incident response activities, ensuring rapid resolution and root cause analysis.
Provide technical leadership in ERP sustain operations, mentoring junior team members and service engineers.
Ensure alignment with enterprise-wide IT service management (ITSM) and governance frameworks.
Engage with third-party service providers, system integrators, and managed service teams to optimize ERP support structures.
What You Will Need to Be Successful (Experience and Qualifications)
Essential
Bachelor’s or master’s degree in information technology, Computer Science, or a related field.
12+ years of experience in ERP sustain operations, service management, and automation.
Strong expertise in SAP ECC, SAP S/4HANA, and ERP landscape management.
Proven experience in service ownership, ITSM practices (incident, problem, and change management), and ERP performance optimization.
Experience implementing ERP service automation, AI-driven monitoring, and self-healing capabilities.
Deep understanding of ERP security, compliance, and risk management.
Strong knowledge of ITIL frameworks, Agile methodologies, and DevOps practices in ERP environments.
Ability to lead and influence cross-functional teams, IT support organizations, and third-party service providers.
Experience in managing ERP system transitions, including upgrades, migrations, and decommissioning activities.
Desired
SAP Certifications in SAP S/4HANA, SAP Basis, or ERP Service Management.
Experience with AI-powered IT Operations (AIOps) and automated ERP orchestration.
Hands-on experience with cloud-based ERP hosting solutions (Azure, AWS, or Google Cloud).
Knowledge of SLA-driven IT operations, major incident management, and disaster recovery planning.
Prior experience in large-scale ERP transformation projects.
