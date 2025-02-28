Staff product manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

You will join the Product & Projects discipline whose remit is to help bring customer centricity, innovation, commercial value and pace as bp seeks to use technology to drive differentiation for our brand for both customers & shareholders. The team will strive to build a dynamic and inspiring environment where our people are not only hired but also nurtured to their fullest potential. The team will develop, train & provide ground breaking standards, innovative tools, and a vibrant culture of support, to empower employees in the technology organization to soar to new heights, revolutionizing customer focus and driving global success. This is more than a discipline ; it's a movement towards a brighter, more agile future.

Let me tell you about the role

This is a critical role held within the team, responsible for establishing a community of practice that can serve as a trusted, strategic hub where employees go for guidance, inspiration, and support. The role will help to develop a strong brand presence, a steady dose of relevant content and streamlined access to tools and training to drive engagement and demand through in-person and virtual sessions across all bp hubs. You will empathize with technology employee needs, business goals & industry opportunities to significantly improve their experience. You will influence & create alignment across a broad team of senior discipline executives, technology "change-makers" and people and culture teams to agree on impactful approaches and you will define the strategy, crafting a compelling vision, and driving the lifecycle of the community from concept to launch and scaling across bp's global hubs.

What you will deliver

Create a collaboration platform, through a series events and workshops, bringing both internal & external perspective to encourage dialogue, knowledge sharing and community.

Develop a robust discipline communications plan to create one voice sharing priorities, tooling, training programs and tips to improve ways of working.

Seek a group of change agents to provide regular feedback, on the ground support in regional hubs, provide mentorship, and boost team capabilities and morale.

Use employee and external perspectives to develop relevant, significant content for product practitioners that can elevate their thinking, enhancing decision-making and motivation.

Develop a mentorship program connecting expert product practitioners with those new to the role or needing support.

Develop a set of discipline modules and a playbook that can be deployed locally to spin-up and facilitate local in-person/virtual communities at scale.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Great communication with the ability to articulate complex ideas clearly and effectively.

Excellent leadership and relationship skills, able to motivate and inspire others

Product marketing experience to help create an aura & culture that resonates with others

A Product Manager at this level demonstrates strong expertise in product management practices, including bringing a stron gcustomer -focused with the ability to optimize operational and technical solutions. They independently lead initiatives, refine product strategies, analyze complex data sets, and drive improvements. Their advanced understanding of data-driven decision-making ensures that products meet both customer and business needs. They guide teams through product lifecycles, solve operational challenges, and maintain alignment with organizational goals. With comprehensive knowledge of their domain, they influence outcomes and mentor less experienced team members.

Preferred experience:

BS/MS in Business, Economics, STEM or equivalent experience

Extensive experience in product management, with a consistent track record of leading complex projects and delivering successful products

Prior leadership roles with a high level of responsibility

Marketing communications experience, or experience working with marketing agencies

