Staff project manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

You will work with

Our mission is to transform India Tech Hub into an integrated development centre where autonomous squads (co-located resources) will deliver high value digital projects end to end.

Let me tell you about the role

The Financial Management Lead for the Digital Technology Hub in India will be primarily responsible for supporting VP India Technology Hub with financial planning and performance management of the hub’s cost and investment budgets. This role is essential in ensuring the financial rigour and strategic allocation of resources within the hub. The Financial Management Lead will collaborate with various customers to develop budgets, track financial performance, and provide critical insights for informed decision-making.

What you will deliver

Develop comprehensive annual financial plans and cost budgets of the Hub and its key constituent sub-units.

Monitor financial performance against the plan, providing accurate and timely reports on variances.

Support VP and Hub LT with Insights on Variance versus Plan: Analyse financial data to offer actionable insights on variances and trends and recommending actions for improved performance outcomes.

Develop financial forecasts, identify potential risks, and propose mitigation actions.

Support the VP in Conducting Monthly and Quarterly Performance Reviews: Develop and embed process, templates and calendar of reviews with key stakeholders!

Evaluate the financial impact and value delivered from Hub’s initiatives and projects.

Develop FMs and business cases to support new investment decisions, ensuring alignment with strategic objectives.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Experience

Extensive experience in financial planning and performance management within a bp business or functional entity of similar scale (annual cost budget ~$150m).

Experience in conducting financial analysis and value delivery assessments for large-scale programs.

Experience in investment appraisal and business case development utilising bp’s economic evaluation methodology.

Demonstrates bp's "who we are" values by personal example.

Skills & proficiencies

Financial competence : With education in Finance related subject area and deep knowledge of financial principles, budgeting, forecasting, and performance management processes.

Analytical and critical thinker: Strong ability to analyse financial data, identify trends, and provide actionable insights.

Communication skills : Excellent written and verbal communication skills to effectively present financial information to stakeholders.

Leadership skills : Ability to lead and influence cross-functional teams to achieve financial objectives.

Problem-solving skills: Effective problem-solving capabilities to address financial challenges and ensure smooth delivery.

Collaboration : Strong collaborative skills to work closely with various stakeholders, including senior leadership and project teams.

Adaptability : Flexibility to adapt and handle multiple priorities simultaneously.

At this level, the Project Manager is delivering multiple concurrent initiatives. They apply critical thinking to programme and project management, ensuring alignment with broader organizational goals. Stakeholder management involves influencing senior leadership and aligning cross-functional teams to shared objectives. They are strategically applying mixed methodologies (Agile, Waterall, etc.) to drive delivery and maintain team focus. They demonstrate leadership in systems development, ensuring robust, enduring solutions meet technical and business needs. They are beginning to mentor and develop junior members of the team, with an eye on growth and continuous improvement.

Preferred experience

Significant experience in project management or related field, leading projects with growing scope and complexity.

Consistent track record of handling large-scale projects and navigating organizational complexity.

Proficiency in advanced Agile techniques, including scaling frameworks.

Expertise in systems development and change management.

The ability to read, interpret, and analyze data to make data-driven decisions and communicate insights effectively to customers.

Familiarity with AI tools and technologies, including understanding how AI models work, how to implement them, and how automation can be applied to routine tasks.

The ability to align AI and data initiatives with business goals, find opportunities where AI can make valuable contributions , and develop strategies for AI implementation.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.